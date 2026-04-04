My Hero Academia Creator Returns With New Art Ahead of Anime’s Real Finale

My Hero Academia is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its original anime debut, and the creator behind it all has returned to celebrate with some cool new art ahead of the anime’s real grand finale. My Hero Academia brought its TV anime run to an end last year shortly ahead of the series’ ten year mark, and with it capped off eight long seasons of fights between the heroes and villains. But thankfully the franchise still has plenty planned for the next year to come with exciting new projects in the works.

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This includes a special return for the anime with a brand new episode moving things forward after My Hero Academia’s grand finale later this Spring, and even the creator behind it all is getting in on the celebration as well. Taking to social media to celebrate the My Hero Academia’s 10th anniversary, series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed some special new art for one of his major favorites, Himiko Toga. You can check it out below for a wicked new look at the former series villain.

My Hero Academia Anime Returns for New Episode May 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha / Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia’s anime is returning for one final episode. Taking place eight years after the final war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, this new episode will be adapting Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga. Titled “More,” this special episode adapts this extra chapter of the manga that was released with the final volume of the manga series following its original end in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Thankfully, it’s going to be making its debut soon enough too so fans can see more of Deku’s future in action.

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be airing in Japan on May 2nd at 5:30PM JST, and alongside its debut in the United States and other select international territories. There are even more plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the anime as well with a new global concert tour on the way, and even more things teased to be revealed as the celebration continues through the year.

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia before the anime returns for its true finale, there really is no better time to do so. As part of the celebration for the 10th anniversary, TOHO Animation has kicked off a free marathon of full episodes of the anime’s first three seasons. Releasing across multiple weeks on TOHO Animation’s official YouTube channel, the schedule for each marathon breaks down as such:

Season 1 (Episodes 1–13) April 3, 2026, 5:00 AM PT – May 3, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 14–26) April 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – May 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 27–38) May 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – June 30, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 39–51) June 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – July 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 52–63) July 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – August 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

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