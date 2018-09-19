‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Reveals Stunning New Dragons

Yu-Gi-Oh! has plenty of top-tier monsters, but fans will know the series’ best for its dragons. Now, it seems a few more of those creatures are going the franchise, and they have got long-time Duel Monsters fans geeking out.

So, if you are ready to add some more Rose Dragons to your favorites list, you will be rewarded soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans got buzzing when reported scans of the new V-Jump issue went live on social media. As you can see below, it was there a partial reveal for White Rose Dragon and Red Rose Dragon were shown to the world.

The first monster shown looks gorgeous with its flowery body, but its metal scaling makes it a tough opponent to face dead-on. The character is slated to debut in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game soon, and a few details about the White Rose Dragon were teased in the scan.

According to images, White Rose Dragon will be a level four card and be used as an Effect Monster. A blurb for the card also said it can strengthen Izayoi Aki’s deck as Rose Dragons support the arrivals from Synchro Summoning.

As for the Red Rose Dragon, its black-and-red aesthetic has fans plenty excited. The card, which you can see just above, is a level three and labeled an Effect Monster. A full blurb wasn’t given for this card, but a piece of it does reveal the Red Rose Dragon has a positive effect on Synchro Material when played.

These new cards will join two other Rose Dragon cards available to TCG players. Originally, it was the Black Rose Dragon who began this new creature archetype, and its card will be reprinted soon according to V-Jump. It seems the Blue Rose Dragon will be reprinted as well.

So, where do you rank these new Duel Monsters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jumpmagazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Currently, its latest series Yu-Gi-Oh! V-RAINS is airing in Japan, and you can read up on its high-tech synopsis below:

“In “Den City” where the latest network has developed, people were dueling day and night in the VR world called “LINK VRAINS” managed by SOL Technology Inc. The main character, Yusaku Fujiki is a quiet high school student with a great insight. He has been dueling, transforming himself into his avatar “Playmaker”, to battle the “The Knights of Hanoi” that plots to destroy “LINK VRAINS.”