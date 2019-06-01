Yu-Gi-Oh! Fans Match Up Godzilla: King of the Monsters with the Perfect Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh‘s anime franchise is over 20 years old, and the trading card game has expanded way beyond the reach of its original launch. With thousands of monsters, spells, and trap card types, some of the cards have even been able to make cool shout outs to other bits of pop culture. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters now in theaters, one fan found the perfect cards to match up with the film’s big Kaiju.

Edge Cancel on Reddit paired the big sequel’s Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan with various cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game and has opened up the table to debate. Check them out below!

These comparisons draw parallels between Godzilla and Dogoron, the Mad Flame Kaiju, Mothra and Gadarla the Mystery Dust Kaiju, King Ghidorah and Thunder King the Lightningstike Kaiju, and Rodan and Radian the Multidimensional Kaiju. While not all of the pairings are one for one, they come incredibly close. Rodan and Radian are an especially disconnected pair considering Radian carries more Ultraman influences, but the other three are fairly close.

The closest two are Ghidorah and Thunder King as Thunder King has three heads and lightning power, and Mothra and Gadarla come in a close second. Though first instinct is to say this might be a reach, the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game has been pretty famous for its pop-culture references and Easter Eggs with fans.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

As for Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.