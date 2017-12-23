One App Is Trying To Put ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Holograms In Your Pocket

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have been dreaming of a full re-creation of the virtual reality/hologram duel disks of the anime series, and one aspiring app is making full holographic duels a reality.

YGO Mini is a mobile app created by Gold Team Games that is aspiring to create a visual representation of Konami’s real life Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. What was once an app only available for those with access to a HoloLens is now available for a wider audience.

The app is an augmented reality app that portrays 3D portraits of 32 cards in the game so far. These include the likes of the Blue Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician, Stardust Dragon, Black Skull Dragon, Black Rose Dragon, Number 39: Utopia, Blue Eyes Ultimate Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, and even the three Egyptian God cards.

The app is still very much a work in progress, but Gold Team Games seems up to the task of making the grand dreams of the anime series a reality. If you’re itching to catch more of the anime right now, Twitch is currently in the midst of a huge holiday marathon into January.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

The currently running series, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, is the fifth version of the series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and started airing in 2017. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech as a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group.