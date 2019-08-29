Clever Video Proves Yu-Gi-Oh Makes the Best Latte Art

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are some of the most dedicated people you will ever meet, and you only have to look at their social media pushes to see why. The fandom continues to hype up the nostalgic title even in its lulls, and they are quick to turn any Duel Monster meme into a viral hit. And thanks to a recent video, fans got to see the power of the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom firsthand.

Over on Twitter, a user known as Naoki Nishijima caught the attention of fans after they posted a new video. The clip, which can be seen above, has seen been shared thousands of times and for good reason.

After all, it proves there is only one perfect kind of latte art, and it has to involve Joey from Yu-Gi-Oh.

As you can see, the bizarre video shows the Twitter user filming a hot latte they received with art of Joey on top. They continue to take sips of the drink, but each pull drags out Joey’s chin further and further. Clearly, the user was trying to drink the latte without ruining its artwork, but the alterations they made are hilariously on brand for Joey.

After all, the Yu-Gi-Oh character is often talked about for one reason in particular, and that is his chin. The duelist has a famously large chin. Not long ago, the director of the original anime was asked what inspired the chin, and Takahiro Kagami told a fan it was created all thanks to a professional wrestler. Antonio Inoki was named as the person who inspired Joey’s pronounced chin, and by proxy, he also inspired this hilarious hot latte.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.