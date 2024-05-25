Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie Is Finally Getting a Steelbook Blu-ray Release

It looks like Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie is coming back with an upcoming steelbook Blu-ray home media release! Yu-Gi-Oh! is now in the midst of celebrating the anime's 25th anniversary, and fans might have seen the franchise celebrate with new anime projects, collaborations and more. But while the franchise has continued to find success long after late creator Kazuki Takahashi's original run of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga came to an end, there are still many fans who hold the original incarnation of the series in high regards over its following sequels and other major releases.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light might not be the first theatrical anime project ever made for the anime franchise, but it is notable as it's the first one to get an official worldwide release. With the film notably releasing in the United States (as produced by then licensor 4Kids Entertainment) in 2004 before releasing in Japan later that year, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie will soon be celebrating its own 20th anniversary later this Summer. And according to new listings with Amazon (as spotted by Warior64 on X), Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie will be releasing a steelbook edition for cede anniversary. But details of this release are still very much scarce as of the time of this publication.

What Is Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie?

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light originally released in theaters back in August 2004, and is set before the events of the final arc of the original anime. Introducing a new Egyptian godly threat with Anubis, Yugi and Kaiba end up needing to work together in order to take down this foe before the world is destroyed. So it's very much classic Yu-Gi-Oh shenanigans. If you wanted to check out the movie before it hits home media, you can now stream it with services such as Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Prime Video and more.

They tease what to expect from Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light as such, "In Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, a heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba in an adventure even more dangerous when the imaginary monsters in their playing cards become ferociously real and when an old evil enters the fray. Who will win this ultimate smackdown? Whether you're a novice Duelist or a professional, you'll want to watch and find out!"