New ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Episodes Drop First Teaser

Yu Yu Hakusho has been out of commission for sometime now, but the favorite anime will make a special return soon. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the supernatural series is set to debut two new specials, and a teaser trailer for the pair just went live.

So, if you have missed Kurama and Hiei, don’t worry. You will be reunited with the pair soon.

Above, you can see the teaser for Yu Yu Hakusho. The short clips highlighting the new episodes can be found in a promo for the anime’s new Blu-ray box set. In the first clip, fans can see a much younger Kurama and Hiei traversing the dark night sky. In a second shot, fans can see Kazuma Kuwabara return with his hair taller than ever. And, in the final clip, fans are reunited with Yusuke Urameshi has he loads a Spirit Gun.

“Yu Yu Hakusho” 25th anniversary box set CM w/ new OVA teaser //t.co/33RfsTaEiN pic.twitter.com/pk9nbxXkT9 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 27, 2018

For those curious about this comeback, Yu Yu Hakusho has plans to share two new OVAs this fall. They will be housed in the anime’s 25th anniversary Blu-ray, and they adapt two unseen pieces of lore which the show never touched.

One of the specials will focus on a one-shot title “Two Shots” featuring Kurama and Hiei. The second will adapt “All or Nothing”, the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga. These episodes will go live in Japan on October 26 when the final piece of the Blu-ray box set hits shelves. However, some lucky fans will be able to view the OVAs ahead of time on October 6 at a Tokyo anime festival.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.