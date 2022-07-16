Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals First Look at Yusuke

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that actor Takumi Kitamura would be playing the role of Yusuke Urameshi in the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho, set to arrive on Netflix in winter 2023. With the streaming service working on adaptations of One Piece and Avatar The Last Airbender, Netflix appears to be all in when it comes to giving new takes on some old favorites. Now, following the announcement, Netflix has released the first look at Kitamura in costume as the top spirit detective of the Shonen series that remains a fan-favorite anime franchise decades following its debut.

Yu Yu Hakusho first debuted as a manga in the 1990s, telling the story of delinquent Yusuke Urameshia as he is brought back to life following a tragic accident and tasked with fighting against demons as a spirit detective. While Kitamura remains the only cast member revealed so far, there are plenty of other characters from the series created by Yoshihiro Togashi that fans are dying to see in this live-action series.

Netflix revealed a new poster that gives Yu Yu Hakusho fans an idea of how Takumi Kitamura would look as Yusuke, with the actor previously playing the lead in the live-action adaptation of Tokyo Revengers as well:

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix described the original Yu Yu Hakusho series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live-action series on Netflix."

What do you think of this first look at the star of Yu Yu Hakusho? Who do you want to see play some of Yusuke's allies and enemies? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of spirit detectives.

Via Netflix Japan