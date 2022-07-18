Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Reveals First Look at Hiei

Netflix is anything but secretive about its love of anime. Over the past few years, the streaming service has put big money into anime, and the investment has paid dividends. From exclusive licenses to original series, Netflix has an anime for everyone, and that does not even touch upon its live-action adaptations. And as work continues on its Yu Yu Hakusho show, fans have been given their first look at Hiei.

The piece comes from Netflix Japan as you can see below. The profile hit up fans on Twitter to share how Hiei will look in his live-action debut. And as you can see, actor Hongo Kanata will bring the dark-haired fighter to life on the screen.

As you can tell, Hiei has some striking blue eyes in this shot, and they are as pale as you would expect from the hero. With his white headband in place, Hiei is rocking a gravity-defying hairstyle, and Kanata is pulling off the character's high-neck top with ease.

Now, if you are not familiar with Kanata, the Japanese actor has been in the game since 2002 with television and film roles. The actor got his big break after being cast as Ryoma Echizen in the live-action Prince of Tennis movies. Since then, the actor has gone on to play Armin Arlert in the Attack on Titan live-action trilogy and Shin in Nana 2. Kanata has also provided his voice for anime series in the past, and now, the star promises to bring Hiei to life in a way Yu Yu Hakusho fans have never seen before.

If you are not familiar with Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action plans, you should know Netflix Japan signed off on the project some years ago. The series appears to be in post-production now, and its first character posters began dropping days ago. As such, fans have learned Yusuke will be played by Takumi Kitamura while Kurama is overseen by Jun Shison.

What do you think about this take on Hiei? Are you liking Netflix's vision for Yu Yu Hakusho so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.