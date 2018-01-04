‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Creator Shares Hand-Drawn Holiday Anime Clip

It looks like the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh is trying his hand at animation these days. Kazuki Takahashi took to Instagram to share an original anime reel he animated, and it is all kinds of adorable.

The clip, which can be seen below, features a slew of Yu-Gi-Oh heroes as they ring in the new year. The reel begins with a Shiba mascot running around, but the poor figure does not last for long. When it takes its fluffy head off, fans realize Joey was the man behind the costume.

Of course, Yugi was not far behind his eccentric friend. The clip ends with Joey looking embarrassed as he sits on the floor, and Yugi seems fairly amused by his friend. The protagonist is shown wearing traditional formal wear while Tea Gardner stands next to him.

新年明けましておめでとうございます！😃😃 戌年なのでやはりあのキャラです！笑😅😅🐕🐕😁 2018年が皆さんにとって良い年になりますように！ 今年もよろしく！！😁😁

Unsurprisingly, Tristan Taylor looks less-than-thrilled with his friend. The sour character only gets more upset when Joey’s wayward dog mask winds up landing on his head.

“Happy New Year! Since it’s the year of the dog, here is that character. May 2018 be a good year for everyone! This year, I give my best regards,” Takahashi captioned the clip.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

