This Ultra Rare ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Card is Selling for Half a Million Dollars

You don’t have to love Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards to know it can be pricey. Over the years, the league has pushed out tons of cards, but there are some ultra-rare items out there. However, one such card over in Japan is going for a truly insane amount.

If you head to Akihabara, you will find lots of anime shops, but Card Shop Spiral takes its niche seriously (via ANN). The store is known for its extensive collection of rare trading cards, but there is a Yu-Gi-Oh card at the shop that will cost you the same as a suburban home.

Over on Twitter, the user Saku06 snapped some photos of an extremely pricey card at the shop. The one-of-a-kind card features the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon, and it is on sale for 45 million yen.

You know, which translates to just under half a million in USD. If you just got to have this card, it can be yours for a cool $400,000.

The card, which can be seen above, is special for a few reasons. It was a prize given to the winner of the Asian Yu-Gi-Oh Championship, and it comes in a commemorative case. The card also comes with a signboard which creator Kazuki Takahashi’s signed.

According to Saku06, he was the previous owner of the special card. He attempted to sell it as a joke for 99.9 billion yen, which equals just over $900 million USD, but there were no biters strangely enough. Card Shop Spiral is now trying to sell the card for a more reasonable price (comparatively), but fans aren’t convinced the item will be sold.

After all, even the most pricey Yu-Gi-Oh cards to date haven’t touched such a lofty sale. Year ago, Armament of the Lethal Lords sold for about $8,000 USD after the World Championship prize hit the market. That is the highest-known sale for one of the game’s cards, but rumors continue to persist about the Tournament Black Luster Soldier. The insanely unique card was awarded at the 1999 Yu-Gi-Oh Championship in Japan, and rumors says it was secretly sold for about $2 million.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

