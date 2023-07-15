Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead Shares New Preview For Episode 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead hit the ground floor running as one of the biggest new anime adaptations of 2023. Introducing the world of Akira Tendo that has been overtaken by the undead, Bug Films added some serious style and color to the source material. Now, the supernatural series has taken the opportunity to share a new preview highlighting Akira's adventures following the series premiere.

Zom 100 is about to have quite the summer, not just thanks to its anime adaptation, but thanks in part to its live-action feature-length film that will arrive soon. Netflix is set to release the movie for Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead on August 3rd, showing the popularity of the premise across a number of mediums. With the original manga still releasing new chapters to this day thanks to creators Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, the possibility of future anime seasons and live-action movies is that much stronger.

Zom 100 Episode 2 Preview

Akira Tendo's story is the very definition of a "black comedy", giving him the opportunity to escape his horrible work environment by introducing a zombie apocalypse. With the premise now in place, Tendo will be looking to scratch some life events off his bucket list before he potentially becomes a shambling corpse himself.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the story of Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, here's an official description of the anime adaptation from Crunchyroll, "With three years under his belt at the company from hell, Akira Tendo is mentally and physically spent. All at the ripe old age of twenty-four. Even his crush from Accounting, Saori, wants nothing to do with him. Then, just when life is beginning to look like one big disappointment, it happens. The zombie apocalypse descends on Japan! Surrounded by hordes of hungry zombies, Akira comes to a realization that will forever change his life… "Wait, does this mean I never have to go to work again?" Confess to... party like it's... travel Japan coast to… Now, with his nightmare job no longer, Akira's got his mojo back. Let the bucket listing begin!!"

