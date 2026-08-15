Netflix Is Adding One of the Best Psychological Anime Movies Ever Made

Netflix is setting up its September 2026 lineup, and it already has some exciting updates for fans. Over the years, the streaming giant has been expanding its anime library with some intriguing originals and all-time classics. The 1990s is one of the most revolutionary decades in anime history, known for releasing several series and films with unique aesthetic appeal and captivating storylines. Among the timeless classics of the decade, Perfect Blue maintained its legacy for decades and remains one of the most captivating psychological thrillers of all time. The film is directed by Satoshi Kon, a legendary director known for several timeless classics such as Paprika, Tokyo Godfathers, and more. Based on a 1991 novel written by Yoshikazu Takeuchi, Perfect Blue originally premiered in 1997 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada.

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Produced under the banner of Madhouse, the film hit the Japanese theatres in February 1998 and eventually reached international fans. Almost three decades since the film’s release, Netflix will begin streaming it on September 1st, 2026. The information comes from What’s on Netflix, and while it doesn’t reveal much about the regional availability, the film will make its Netflix debut for fans in the U.S.

Perfect Blue Returned With a New Home Video Release For Fans

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Throughout the years, the film has returned with streaming updates, several re-releases, a 4k remastered version, and many more surprises. However, in June this year, the film released a 4K UHD Steelbook for the first time for international fans. The official website of GKIDS confirms that it’s available for sale in two versions, including a Collector’s edition that includes special bonuses.

The collector’s edition includes a special 28-page booklet, 10 art cards, and a poster, which isn’t available in the standard version. Links to buying the copies have been shared on the website of GKIDS, where you can also find the regular Blu-ray version.

Why Is Perfect Blue So Loved Even Now?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Satoshi Kon stunned the anime world with Perfect Blue as his directorial debut. This psychological horror film blurs the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the best visuals seen in anime history. The story focuses on Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her famous J-pop idol group to pursue her acting career.

Struggling with the change in her career, she has to deal with several challenges, including fan outbursts. However, during the most difficult time in her career, she finds herself being targeted by an obsessed fan who begins stalking and impersonating her. When the people around her, including the screenwriter and the photographer, begin to get murdered one after the other, Mima is forced to question her own sanity.

Due to the strange occurrences, she begins suspecting that she has a split personality. The film masterfully blends mind-bending storytelling as it focuses on the gradual deterioration of Mima’s mental state as she is unable to tell reality from delusion apart. The film’s animation and visual storytelling seem impossible to recreate with modern animation, making it all the more memorable and irreplaceable.



