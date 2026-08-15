My Hero Academia’s Zeno Robinson Talks Series Finale, Hawks’ Future (Exclusive)

My Hero Academia has finally come to an end, with Studio BONES not just satisfied with releasing the original series finale, but also creating epilogue specials to help fully flesh out the shonen superhero universe. Understandably, some voice actors associated with Izuku Midoriya’s story are sad to see the anime’s end, but Zeno Robinson is hopeful for his character’s future. Having worked on the likes of Dragon Ball, Pokemon, Digimon, Gundam, Demon Slayer, and Gachiakuta, we here at ComicBook.com spoke with Robinson about saying farewell to Class 1-A and how he thinks Hawks will work now without his powers.

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As a reminder, number two hero Hawks lost his Quirk during the fight with All For One, as the big bad of the series absorbed his powers to add to his own. Even when the villain was defeated, the winged wonder’s skillset did not return, so he decided to become the head of the Hero Public Safety Commission, leading it to a brighter future. During our chat, Robinson touched on Hawks’ ending and what he thinks the former soaring crime fighter is up to.

“I think Hawks’ ending was really appropriate.” Robinson began, “From the outset, Hawks was a character in Hero Society who never wanted to be front and center. Because he was such a capable hero, with a power that made him so useful, he understood its use. He also understood that his dream for Hero Society was that heroes would no longer be needed. Hawks losing his powers is aligned with what he wants from himself.”

The Future of Hawks Post Finale

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Now that Hawks, aka Keigo Takami, is in charge of the Public Safety Commission, the winged warrior is certainly attempting to lead it to a place where it doesn’t do nearly as much ‘wet work’ in the future. “He’s going to try to change the future from within, and try to change how Hero Society works. This feels like a great and fitting ending for Hawks. He’s now able to fade back into the shadows while doing significant work to change the world.”

The latest, and perhaps final, anime special for My Hero Academia was My Hero Academia: I am a hero too. While it didn’t see Hawks make a return for the five-minute short, we did get to see that the world still needs heroes, though without the likes of All For One and/or Shigaraki causing problems, the threats are far less dire. While Hawks might still need to spend the entirety of his life to create a world where crime fighters are no longer needed, the final epilogue chapter proves that Hero Society is well on its way to achieving Hawks’ dream.