Watch a Blindfolded Speedrunner Beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in 2 Hours

Every speedrunning event that Games Done Quick puts on for charity has its own special moments, but in all the years that Awesome Games Done Quick has been happening, few feel as absolutely wild as Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online’s blindfolded speedrun of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by Mitchriz. The event itself has concluded and raised over $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation so any opportunity to see the run live is gone, but the archived version seems like it’ll be something that will continue to make the rounds for a long time.

All told, speedrunner Mitchriz took just over two hours to beat the entire video game, blindfolded. Considering that I don’t know if I could ever beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in nearly that amount of time even with the benefit of my eyesight, it is frankly baffling to even contemplate. According to the folks casting the event, it’s all about memorization. Layouts, audio cues, and everything else essentially need to be memorized in order to function properly.

But you don’t have to just take my word for it. You can watch Mitchriz’s blindfolded speedrun of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for yourself below:

As noted above, the blindfolded Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online speedrun of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice happened this past week. The event itself concluded this past weekend. In total, Games Done Quick events have raised over $34 million for charity, and this year the event specifically raised $3,416,729. That brings the total amount raised by Games Done Quick events over the years to over $37 million. The next Games Done Quick event is set to be Frost Fatales from February 27th to March 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

