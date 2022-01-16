Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online Raises Over $3.4 Million for Charity

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online, the latest installment of the regular speedrunning event, officially concluded this weekend. As with other Games Done Quick events, the whole thing was done to raise money for charity, the Prevent Cancer Foundation. And it seems that said charity should be relatively happy with the results given that AGDQ 2022 Online raised over $3.4 million — the largest donation total that a single Games Done Quick event has ever raised.

In addition to the incredible donation total of the event, the actual speedruns themselves went pretty well too. For example, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online saw several world records set, including the Kena: Bridge of Spirits run by InsertLogic, the Pumpkin Jack run by Jaxler, and the Webbed run by Shadowthepast. The world records aren’t the only reason to watch, of course, and the blindfolded run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by Mitchriz is absolutely required viewing for anyone even tangentially interested in speedrunning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick/status/1482609194263990275

As noted above, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online concluded late last night. In total, Games Done Quick events have raised over $34 million for charity, and this year the event specifically raised $3,416,729. That brings the total amount raised by Games Done Quick events over the years to over $37 million. The next Games Done Quick event is set to be Frost Fatales from February 27th to March 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

What do you think of the Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online total raised? Did you happen to watch while it was happening live? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!