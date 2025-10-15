The ComicBook Nation crew reviews the new Tron: Ares threequel and previews everything we’re getting at New York Comic-Con 2025. On the TV front, Peacemaker reaches its Season 2 finale, and spooky season begins with the release of Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

PLUS: New trailers for Game of Thrones’ new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Predator: Badlands, Absolute Batman keeps going crazy, and My Hero Academia is back to finish its epic saga.

