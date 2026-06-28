Avengers #57 Helped Launch the Marvel Comics Robot Revolution

Disney+ is bringing VisionQuest to the MCU, which will tell the story of not only Vision’s transition into the future as White Vision, but also the introduction of Jocasta and the return of Ultron. That makes it a perfect time to go back and see how Vision made his debut in Marvel Comics. Hitting shelves on August 8, 1968, Avengers #57 by Roy Thomas and John Buscema saw a new character show up to confront the Avengers, and he ended up becoming one of their most powerful members.

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In “Behold… The Vision,” the issue opens with a strange new character walking and then flying in the rain. This is Vision, and it is the first time he showed up in Marvel Comics, opening the issue with a mystery of who this character is and what he has to do with the Avengers. He attacks The Wasp, which brings Giant-Man to her rescue before Vision passes out. When he finally comes to, he attacks again, but then stops himself. He doesn’t know why, but he can’t bring himself to want to hurt them, and that’s when he remembers that Ultron created him. After this, he helped the Avengers beat his creator, and he ended up becoming a member.

Avengers #57 Ushered In the Age of Robot Heroes in Marvel Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Avengers #57 is the issue that brought Vision into the world of Marvel Comics. This is not only where Vision showed up, but it also started a long history of AI heroic robots in Marvel Comics. Ultron debuted in Avengers #54, and it was explained in the next issue when it was shown that Hank Pym created the AI creation Ultron. He quickly became a deadly villain for the Avengers when he turned on his creator. This is something that would remain in place for many years and many iterations. It only took these three issues for Ultron to create Vision, and history repeated itself. Vision turned on his creator and ended up becoming a great hero.

There were so many important things that happened in this issue that influenced the Avengers and Marvel Comics for years to come. First, this issue showed the immense power of the Vision. He showed several of his powers, including superhuman strength, flying, shooting beams from his eyes, and turning intangible. That was only the start, since Vision later proved to have a brilliant computer brain and that his intangibility could allow him to do several things. Vision’s power was actually density manipulation, and he could even make his body nearly indestructible.

Even more important was how Vision changed Marvel Comics concerning other characters. For one thing, it was later revealed that Vision’s body was created from what was believed to be Jim Hammond, the android Human Torch from World War II. It was later revealed that this was incorrect, and he was made from a replica of Hammond’s body. Vision was also created using Simon Williams’ brainwaves, which Pym had saved when Wonder Man died. Later, Ultron created another AI robot named Jocasta, based on Jan Van Dyne’s brainwaves, since Ultron’s brainwaves were based on Hank Pym’s. However, just like Vision before her, Jocasta turned on Ultron and also joined the Avengers.

With VisionQuest bringing the ideas of AI and robots into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is a perfect issue to revisit since it showed the genesis of Ultron trying to create his own family, and watching almost all of them turn on him to become heroes. The issue was interesting because it showed how the Avengers would often hold off and try to help mysterious people who appeared if the person (or robot) showed they wanted help. As a result, this brought Vision into Marvel Comics, and nothing was ever the same.

Avengers #57 Is a Piece of History for Any Collection

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It always takes time for a new character to achieve a level of significance in comic books, and for Vision, it came very quickly. This issue brought in a new hero, and fans caught on quickly, with Vision like nothing they had ever seen before in Marvel. This soon led to the AI revolution on Earth-616, with Vision remaining one of the most important additions to that entire world. Thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you have a chance to add this iconic issue to your collection. Now, thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you have a chance to add this iconic issue to your collection. If you want to try your luck at acquiring Avengers #57 and enhancing your collection, be sure to check out our new Vending Machine.

We sincerely hope you’ll give the Vending Machine a spin – and wish you luck in your pulls.

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