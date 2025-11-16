MCU VisionQuest Cast: Every Marvel Character Confirmed (& Who Plays Them)

Marvel Studios’ VisionQuest series will be completing the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy comprising WandaVision and Agatha All Along in 2026, and it’s shaping up to be a very exciting addition thanks to an impressive cast. Paul Bettany has been a central part of the MCU since the very beginning, and he will be headlining his first truly-solo series in 2026. We last saw Vision at the end of WandaVision, where he was rebuilt by SWORD and had his memories restored by his magically-made counterpart. His whereabouts since have been a mystery.

VisionQuest will continue the stories of WandaVision and Agatha All Along perfectly, especially by marking another reunion of Maximoff family members. Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas has developed the series for the MCU, making it the first in the trilogy not led by Jac Schaeffer, and it will be the only trilogy instalment with eight episodes instead of nine. Nevertheless, we’re very excited for VisionQuest thanks to the inclusion of some familiar faces and MCU newcomers in the strong cast, including a few major surprises.

Paul Bettany as Vision

Vision first appeared in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron, as his vibranium body was built by Ultron and Helen Cho to contain the former’s consciousness and make him unstoppable. Paul Bettany, however, had voiced JARVIS, Tony Stark’s artificially intelligent assistant, since Iron Man at the very start of the MCU. It was JARVIS that ended up getting downloaded into Vision’s body, giving Bettany a physical role in the MCU that he will reprise in VisionQuest, though with some changes. Vision’s memories were corrupted when he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but SWORD rebuilt him and his memories have now been restored, creating new possibilities for stories in Phase 6.

James Spader as Ultron

One of the biggest surprises in VisionQuest’s cast was the announcement that Ultron will be returning to the MCU. Not just that, but that James Spader will be returning to voice him, over a decade after her last appeared in the MCU as the primary antagonist of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the years since, Ultron has been voiced by Ross Marquand, but VisionQuest is suspected to be changing artificial intelligences in the MCU, explaining Spader’s return. Many think VisionQuest will give the MCU’s AIs human forms, which could have attracted Spader back to the role. We can’t wait to see Ultron and Vision reunite in the MCU.

T’Nia Miller as Jocasta

Created by Ultron in Marvel Comics in order to give himself a bride, Jocasta could be a complex and intriguing inclusion in VisionQuest. The artificial intelligence will be voiced — and perhaps physically played — by English actor T’Nia Miller, known for roles in Years and Years, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Foundation. Miller is a remarkable actor, so she will be a fantastic addition to the MCU, and she would be great at bringing Jocasta’s more stoic, vengeful, terrifying, and powerful qualities to live-action.

Emily Hampshire as EDITH

We first met EDITH (Even Dead, I’m the Hero) during Phase 3, briefly in Infinity War but then more closely in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tony Stark gifted this AI — taking the form of spectacles — to Peter Parker following his death. This gave Spider-Man access to Stark’s entire weapons cache and security systems, which caused issues when Parker regifted the glasses to Quentin Beck’s Mysterio under false pretences. Emily Hampshire (12 Monkeys, Snow Cake, Schitt’s Creek) will be replacing Dawn Michelle King as EDITH, perhaps hinting at the AI having a more substantial role, likely in human form.

Orla Brady as FRIDAY

Joining Matalas from Star Trek: Picard is Orla Brady, who is known for playing Jean-Luc Picard’s housekeeper Laris in Picard, but will be taking on the iconic role of FRIDAY in VisionQuest. FRIDAY has been voiced by Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon since Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Stark used her to replace JARVIS after he became Vision. It’s unclear why Condon, who is known for her voice and physical roles, isn’t returning, but Brady will be a fantastic addition to the MCU, as she is considered one of Ireland’s greatest actors following huge roles in the likes of American Horror Story, Doctor Who, Into the Badlands, Bosch: Legacy, and more.

Henry Lewis as DUM-E

Henry Lewis is joining the MCU in VisionQuest as the voice, and perhaps human form, of DUM-E, one of Tony Stark’s original robot assistants who has been in the MCU since the very beginning. DUM-E was often the butt of Stark’s jokes. The robot extinguished a non-existent fire after Stark’s first Iron Man flight, and was repeatedly incompetent — Stark even gave the robotic arm a dunce cap. Even so, there was a huge amount of love here, so it’ll be great to see DUM-E return. Lewis is a fantastic actor and playwright, responsible for The Play That Goes Wrong and its spinoffs, so he could be a humorous and electric presence in VisionQuest.

Jonathan Sayer as U

Tony Stark’s other robotic arm was always much more competent than DUM-E, so it’ll be fun to see these two characters finally engage with each other in VisionQuest. U will be voiced and played by Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis’ close friend and co-founder of Mischief Theatre, along with Henry Shields (who hasn’t yet assumed a role in the MCU). Together, they were the recipients of a Laurence Olivier Award in 2015 for The Play That Goes Wrong, so they’ll surely both be bringing their comedy chops to the MCU in 2026.

James D’Arcy as JARVIS

A surprising inclusion in VisionQuest’s cast that few expected is James D’Arcy. D’Arcy made a brief appearance as Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark’s human assistant and the inspiration behind the AI JARVIS, in Avengers: Endgame’s 1970 sequence, but this was after he had a more prominent role as Jarvis in Marvel Television’s Agent Carter series. Agent Carter is not canon to the MCU, but D’Arcy’s Jarvis has already bridged the gap, and will continue to in VisionQuest. D’Arcy has a huge amount of range, having appeared in the likes of Oppenheimer, Broadchurch, Dunkirk, Deadline, and more. He already returned to voice Jarvis in What If…?, so it’ll be great to see him back in live-action.

Todd Stashwick as Paladin

Todd Stashwick, who also worked with Matalas in Star Trek: Picard and 12 Monkeys, was confirmed to have joined VisionQuest’s cast in September 2024. His role was kept hidden until August 2025, however, when he was revealed to be playing Paladin, a bounty hunter adapted from Marvel Comics’ Daredevil and Punisher adversary — but not true villain — who will be hunting Vision for his technology in VisionQuest. Stashwick is a formidable performer, so it will be great to see him in this tense and high-octane role in VisionQuest, which could set him up for more appearances in the MCU’s future.

Faran Tahir as Raza

Not seen in the MCU since Marvel Studios’ very first movie, Iron Man, Faran Tahir was confirmed to be returning as Raza, a high-ranking member of the Ten Rings, in January 2025. Raza was last seen incapacitated by Obadiah Stane, where it was assumed the Iron Monger had killed him, but apparently not. After major Ten Rings reveals in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and more, it will be interesting to see what role Raza has now. This could also mark a much more prominent role for Tahir, who deserves more attention in the MCU going forward.

Mary McDonnell

While most of the actors cast in VisionQuest have already had their roles announced, we still don’t know who Mary McDonnell will be playing in the Phase 6 series. After stunning us with roles in the likes of The Fall of the House of Usher, Battlestar Galactica, Dances With Wolves and Passion Fish (both of which earned her Academy Award nominations), Independence Day, Donnie Darko, and many more, we can’t wait to see McDonnell in the MCU. She is a powerhouse performer, and will be a huge asset to VisionQuest. There is speculation she could be the series’ primary human antagonist, or have some connection to the next much-anticipated name on this list.

Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff and Thomas Shepherd’s Speed

In February 2025, Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica joined VisionQuest’s cast as “Tucker.” Theories emerged suggesting he could, instead, be playing the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch and Vision, Tommy Maximoff, following the tease at the end of Agatha All Along. At this year’s New York Comic-Con, this was confirmed. This is huge news, as this will be the first time we’ve seen Tommy Maximoff since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Jett Klyne return as Earth-838’s variant of his WandaVision speedster. Mollica’s debut means Maximoff — or Thomas Shepherd — can officially become Speed and join the upcoming Young Avengers team.

This confirmation has also spurred speculation that Joe Locke and Kathryn Hahn will be returning in VisionQuest as Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan and his spirit guide, Agatha Harkness. This could mean VisionQuest will include a Maximoff family reunion, and it would be a shame to see this happen without Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Fans are desperate to see the Scarlet Witch brought back to the MCU, and the final instalment of the trilogy that kicked off with her own series would be the perfect place for this to take place. Ruaridh Mollica will be a strong addition to the MCU as the speedster Maximoff, but we hope he isn’t alone.

