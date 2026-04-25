Star Wars, The Hobbit, And One Piece Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

Auctions are great places to find the items you are missing for your favorite collection, whether that collection is based on comics, collectibles, trading cards, film, animation, and more. Several of those collections could get a perfect boost in this week’s biggest auctions, especially if you happen to be fans of franchises like Star Wars, The Hobbit, One Piece, Spawn, Marvel, DC, and more.

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Let’s start with an iconic comic character that isn’t part of Marvel or DC, and that would be Todd McFarlane’s Spawn. The character first rose to popularity through comics, but in 1999, the property received a fantastic HBO animated series that perfectly captured the gritty and intense vibe and tone of the comics. Up for auction on Heritage Auctions is a 12-field production cel featuring the one and only Spawn as he moves through a dark alley. This lot also comes with the matching animation drawing, and all you need to do is put in a bid of $1 to get the auction going.

The Hobbit And One Piece Lead TV and Anime

While The Hobbit hit the big screen with a full trilogy of films, there will always be a fanbase for the Rankin and Bass animated Hobbit TV movie from 1977. Those who are looking for some Hobbit collectibles for their Tolkien collections are in luck, as up for auction is a Gandalf production cel from The Hobbit. Key master setups from The Hobbit are quite rare, and this auction also includes the matching original storyboard drawings for the Gandalf scene. The next bid is for $420, and the auction ends in 20 days.

Shifting over to anime, up for auction is an animation drawing of One Piece’s Luffy from The Chateau in Turmoil! Luffy, to the Rendezvous. This is actually a set of animation drawings featuring Monkey D. Luffy, and these were used to animate the sequence that showcases Luffy taking down the Big Mom Pirates. It’s in very good condition, and the next bid is for $875. The auction ends in 20 days.

Comic Fans Are In Luck With Star Wars and DC

The next two auctions to pay attention to are for comic fans, but they are from two different franchises. The first is Star Wars, and in this case, we are actually talking about Star Wars #1 from 1977. Star Wars #1 was actually published by Marvel Comics, and this particular copy is the 35-cent price variant version that boasts an impressive NM+ 9.6 grade. Making this even rarer is the fact that the issue is signed by both Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, and all combined, it’s easy to see why the next bid is $37,000. The auction ends in 9 days.

The final comic in this week’s roundup is perfect for DC fans, especially if they love Green Lantern. Up for auction is a copy of Showcase #22, which is the first appearance of not only Hal Jordan as Green Lantern, but also of Carol Ferris and Abin Sur. This particular version is graded at a 6.0, but with the Lanterns series coming and more attention overall coming to Green Lantern, you might want to pick up a copy sooner rather than later. The next bid is $5,500, and the auction ends in 14 days.

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