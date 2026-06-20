Spider-Man Fans Think Tom Holland is Teasing Miles Morales’ MCU Arrival

Tom Holland has made some comments about the future of Spider-Man, and he said something that has fans convinced that Miles Morales is coming. This comment came during an interview where Holland and Zendaya were talking about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the interviewer asked which of them could get people more excited about the upcoming movie. Each of them talked about what excited them the most, but then Holland started to talk about the future of the Spider-Man franchise, and he made some comments that have fans excited about what is to come. It then led many to think that he was hinting at Miles showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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In an interview with the Spanish television program El Hormiguero, Tom Holland and Zendaya were explaining why people should be excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Holland said, “All I can say is that the future of Spider-Man is really bright and we have plans to introduce really exciting new characters. How will they do that? We don’t know yet, but that’s how it will be and it will be awesome.”

Tom Holland on the future of Spider-Man in the #MCU:



“All I can say is that the future of Spider-Man is really bright & we have plans to introduce really exciting new characters. How will they do that? We don’t know yet, but that’s how it will be & it will be awesome.”



(via… pic.twitter.com/ildRyu9EnI — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 19, 2026

Could Miles Morales Show Up in the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Sony

In the comments after an X post pointed out Holland’s comments, fans immediately gravitated to Miles Morales. One person straight up posted, “Translation: we’re bringing in Morales.” Another person posted, asking Marvel to hold off on Miles because Peter still had a lot to learn: “I just want this Spiderman to be his own man for a while instead of having to be a mentor,” they wrote.

I know Miles is inevitable but please hold off on it for at least another movie or 2. I just want this Spiderman to be his own man for awhile instead of having to be a mentor. There’s plenty left for Tom’s Spidey to learn and go through before doing all that. He’s only 22 lol — REDACTED (@19REDACTED99) June 20, 2026

Other commenters wondered if there would be more regular Spider-Man characters coming, and not specifically Miles Morales. One wrote, “I feel like Spider-Man 5 is gonna give us Symbiote Spidey, Venom Scorpion, maybe Mr. Negative, and maybe some others. I think a consistent color theme for that film should be Black, White, and Grey.”

I feel like Spider-Man 5 is gonna give us Symbiote Spidey, Venom Scorpion, maybe Mr. Negative, and maybe some others. I think a consistent color theme for that film should be Black, White, and Grey. — Joshua (@johnstone45586) June 19, 2026

Miles Morales showing up in the MCU is more possible now than it was a year ago, but it is still something that would require Marvel to jump a lot of hurdles. There is still one more Spider-Verse animated movie, but it is conveniently scheduled to end before Avengers: Secret Wars, which could lead Miles into the MCU at that time. However, there is also the fact that Miles might be the only valuable property Sony still has since all the other Spider-Verse characters flopped outside of Venom, and even his third movie left the studio disappointed. Sony might be unwilling to let go of control to Marvel.

Of course, it is just fan speculation that Miles Morales is coming to the MCU. There are so many characters that Marvel could introduce, and Miles is just one of them. For example, Harry Osborn has still never shown up, and while the MCU has given Peter a best friend in Ned, although they were estranged thanks to No Way Home, seeing Harry suddenly show up and move into Peter’s life could be interesting, and even add a new dynamic to his relationship with Ned. The main Spider-Man villains, like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Kraven the Hunter, and more, are also still absent.

Likewise, there are several great villains that Peter Parker needs to fight, and not Miles Morales. The two biggest are Mister Negative, who has a huge name value thanks to the video games, and Morlun, who could bring the entire Spider-Verse into the MCU in a giant standalone event movie. Yes, Miles Morales would be an exciting addition to the MCU, but Peter Parker’s Spider-Man still has some big stories ahead of him if Marvel wants to take their time.

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