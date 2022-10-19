Paul McCartney's Iconic James Bond Theme Almost Didn't Happen

"Live and Let Die" may be the most iconic of all the James Bond theme songs, the the famous tune almost didn't happen. In the new Prime Video documentary, The Sound of 007, composer/producer George Martin and Paul McCartney spoke about the creation of the song for 1973's Live and Let Die and revealed that while the film's producers Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman wanted McCartney to write a song for the film. they wanted someone other than McCartney to sing it.

In the documentary (via CinemaBlend), McCartney recounted how he was given the Ian Fleming book to read and write the song from and then he worked with Martin to get the song to Saltzman— who in turn started asking who they might get to sing it.

"And I thought, 'Well, he's gonna look me over.' And at the end of it, he said, 'By the way, who do you think we should get to sing the song?' I said, 'Well, you do have Paul McCartney,'" Martin said. "[And he said,] 'Yeah. Yeah. What do you think of Thelma Houston?' I said, 'I think she's great, but Paul…' [Harry continued] 'How about Aretha Franklin?' I said, 'Fantastic.' But Paul and I had suddenly realized that I had to put it to him, as delicately as I could, that if he didn't take Paul, he wouldn't get the song."

Ultimately, Saltzman and McCartney both sort of won out. McCartney's version of "Live and Let Die" became the main title version for the film, but a second version, performed by B.J Arnau, appears in the film itself.

