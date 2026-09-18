A Signed Photo from a Quentin Tarantino Masterpiece Just Took Down a 64-Year-Old James Bond Promo at Auction

Something is only worth as much as someone is willing to pay for it, as the old saying goes. That is perhaps why a recent auction saw a signed photo from one of Quentin Tarantino’s best movies sell for more than a vintage window card display from James Bond‘s first appearance on screen in Dr. No back in 1962. In one of Heritage Auctions’ recent sales of movie posters and cards, it was perhaps not surprising that a vintage Star Wars poster was one of the biggest sellers, but not far behind was an 11 by 14 inch print of one of the most iconic scenes from Tarantino’s 1993 masterpiece Pulp Fiction. The photograph of Travolta’s Vince Vega and Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield comes with the signatures of both actors, which ultimately saw the simple movie still sell for $1,875 including buyer’s premium.

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Pulp Fiction was released in 1993 and instantly became a classic that Tarantino would struggle to beat across his future movies. Brutal, funny, stylized and with an all-star cast, there was nothing about the movie that did not scream classic, and that has been proven by the frequent references made to the film in the last three decades, including the classic “Royale with Cheese” line and the meme of Travolta’s Vince Vega looking completely lost. That is perhaps why the price paid for this signed still was not the most surprising part of the auction – the fact that it completely blew away a 64-year-old window card from Sean Connery’s James Bond debut, however, was probably something many people would not have expected.

The Adversary That James Bond Could Not Beat

James Bond is going through some changes right now, with Daniel Craig’s successor in the role still to be announced and the franchise now completely under the control of Amazon MGM Studios for the first time in its six-decade history. Back in 1962, the name Bond did not carry the weight it does not, but when Dr. No debuted it became very clear that this suave super-spy was one that could have a bright future. That makes any memorabilia linked to the movie highly coveted among collectors, but it seems that there some pieces that just don’t command the kind of sales that are expected from such an iconic and important movie.

The lot containing instantly recognizable artwork by Mitchell Hooks comprised of a 14 by 22 inch vintage card, but even with the weight of the entire James Bond franchise on its shoulders the card could only manage a hammer price of £1,375. Like many unexpected auction results, the relatively low price of the piece is an example of how every auction lot only sells for the price a buyer is willing to pay. If two buyers end up fighting over an item, then it can see the price rise to a level it may never have made at another time in another auction. If that is the case here, then someone could have grabbed themselves a real bargain that could turn into a lucrative investment for the future. In the case of both of these pieces, if they are maintained in their current condition then the next time we see them come up for sale they could easily increase in price from those seen in either of these sales.