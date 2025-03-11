The Reason Sean Connery Was Replaced as James Bond Shouldn’t Surprise Fans

Thanks to taking on the role of James Bond, Sean Connery became a household name, so why did he want to step away from the franchise? The original 007, Connery appeared in six official franchise installments (plus the non-Eon produced movie Never Say Never Again in 1983) over the course of more than two decades. After making his debut in 1962’s Dr. No, Connery quickly churned out three sequels in three straight years — each one a bigger box office hit than the last. After achieving that level of success, the filmmakers were keen on keeping things going, but Connery was plotting his exit strategy.

These days, everyone knows that the James Bond role gets passed on to a new actor every handful of movies, but how did that practice start? Here’s why Connery decided to leave his career-defining character.

Why Sean Connery Stopped Playing James Bond

Even though the James Bond series was well-received, Connery had started to sour on the franchise as time went on. Reports indicated he had grown tired of shooting a new installment each year and that he wasn’t a fan of the shift in approach to place an emphasis on Bond’s trademark gadgets. Additionally, Connery didn’t like embarking on the long press tour to promote each film. His reasons for wanting to leave shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who closely follows Hollywood franchises; after being stuck in the same role for so long, Connery was simply sick of being James Bond over and over again and was ready to move on. Part of the appeal of acting is the chance to challenge yourself with new roles, but Connery’s schedule was dominated by Bond commitments.

When it came time to make You Only Live Twice, Connery was prepared to pass on the project. Money was also a factor, as the actor felt he deserved a larger share of the James Bond profits. He eventually agreed to sign on (with a larger salary this time around), but he made it clear this would be it for him. When You Only Live Twice was in production, Connery confirmed his intention to retire from the role, leaving the James Bond franchise in a transitional period.

George Lazenby replaced Connery as Bond, making his debut in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. That was the only time the actor played 007, and was replaced by … none other than Sean Connery. After making such a big deal about stepping away, why did the original Bond return once more?

Why Sean Connery Returned for One More (Official) Bond Movie

After Lazenby passed on a deal for multiple Bond sequels, the role needed to be recast again for the film that would eventually become 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. Perhaps influenced by a desire to rebound from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service underwhelming box office numbers, United Artists president David Picker insisted Connery return at whatever the cost. The original Bond actor signed a deal for $1.25 million (well over $10 million when adjusted for 2025 inflation), which he used to launch the Scottish International Education Trust. To sweeten the deal, United Artists also agreed to collaborate with Connery on two non-Bond movies.

Diamonds Are Forever was a return to form for the Bond franchise, earning $116 million at the box office. Producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman attempted to convince Connery to stay for additional installments, but the actor refused and pursued other opportunities. The filmmakers pivoted to Roger Moore for 1973’s Live and Let Die, his first of seven appearances as 007.

Connery would return to play Bond for a final time in 1983’s Never Say Never Again, which is one of only two James Bond films not produced by Eon Productions. After wrapping up that film, Connery went on to have a very successful post-Bond career until his retirement in 2003, appearing in beloved films such as The Untouchables (for which he won an Oscar), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, and The Rock.