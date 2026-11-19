The expression goes “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure,” and that statement is especially true in the modern art world. Often times, art collectors spend ludicrous amounts of money on works that an ordinary person would stare at in bewilderment without a single thought regarding its meaning and, more importantly, how it could garner such a high price tag. Some would see a Mark Rothko painting and feel blown away by its grandeur, while others would simply see red. Today, speculators and average joes alike can agree on one piece of art that sold for the right amount, as a rare Spongebob Squarepants trading card sold in an auction for an astounding $58, 560. Talk about a sweet victory!

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This astronomical price for a single card is based on a throwaway gag from an older episode of the Nickelodeon animated series, one that centers on art and art collecting. The illustration on the collectible is a self-portrait of Squidward, which he titles “Bold and Brash.” This parody of what many outsiders feel modern art looks like resembles a Dr. Seuss painting from his creepy “Secret Art,” with elongated features and single Eldritch eye in the frame. Will the value of this card be worth its investment from this auction, or did some wacky collector just create a holy grail out of a three-second joke? Let’s dig into this auction oddity and solve this mystery.

This Topps Spongebob Card of an Obscure Moment Sold For Thousands of Dollars

Based on a brief moment from season two’s episode “Artist Unknown” from 2001, the portrait card of Squidward Tentacles was part of Topps’ Spongebob Squarepants 25th Anniversary set released earlier this year. With 200 cards in the base set, rare sketch cards and autographs were hidden in random packs that drove collectors to hunt down these hobby boxes in droves. These included Night Shift Manager variants, Bikini Bottom VIPs, Shadowboxes, Doodlebob Sketch Cards and Squidward’s Gallery, which according to Topps’ website showcased “how much Squidward loves Squidward.”

The “Bold and Brash” card was one of those extremely limited inserts, with only 25 of them in existence scattered throughout the thousands of card boxes. Even more rare was the gold foil version— also known as a Superfractor — which was limited to a singular card across everything printed in this set. The odds of getting it were practically like winning a state lottery, but somehow, somebody found one and put it up for bidding during Goldin’s November 14 auction. Even more shocking was how far one collector was willing to go to make sure this bizarre joke became a permanent part of their personal museum.

A true masterpiece 🖼️



From 2025 Topps Chrome SpongeBob, this 1-of-1 Superfractor of Squidward’s “Bold and Brash” self-portrait just sold for $58,560. pic.twitter.com/uBaMOxS3SS — PSAcard (@PSAcard) November 17, 2026

“Bold and Brash” started with an asking price of $5000 on October 24, and the ensuing war of 27 bids rapidly jumped to the nearly 60K final number it reached on Nov. 14. The one-of-a-kind card, which was graded as a “near mint” 8 by the PSA, is officially the second highest sale from the popular set, only a few thousand dollars behind a gem mint red foil refractor card of Spongebob that sold for $61,610 in September. Only five copies of that particular card existed, but what made it more rare was that the winner of that auction received the only iteration of it to be graded by the PSA as a perfect ten.

In “Artist Unknown,” Squidward is excited to teach art in a community rec center class until he discovers his only student is Spongebob. What Professor Tentacles wasn’t prepared for was how much his annoying neighbor excels at every form of art known to man and sea creature, leading to him being kicked out of the class. Immediately following Spongebob’s exile to the City Dump, art collector Monty P. Moneybags bursts into the classroom looking for art to buy. Among the pieces Squidward shows is this self-portrait, which the critic says “belongs in the trash,” moments before the center’s janitor plucks it out of Squidward’s tentacles and disposes of the piece in the rubbish bin. This gag quickly became a meme for fans of the shows just like handsome Squidward, but nobody thought it would be a joke worth tens of thousands of dollars.

At the end of the day, a collectible is only worth as much as somebody is willing to spend on it. Auctions only tell part of the story, and if a person is willing to go to the ends of the earth to acquire something, that item now has a new value. Nobody will dispute the rarity of this “Bold and Brash” card since it was limited to a serialization of one, but to value at it over $50K would seem bizarre to any outsider looking in. One could say the same about any modern art collection, but if one person’s trash is another’s treasure, then Squidward just cornered the market on highly collectible and valuable garbage.

Do you think this rare Squidward card will hold its value in 10 years, or will this rare item become a throwaway gag for another collector after it decreases in prices down the line? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.