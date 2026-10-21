3 PSA 10 Legendary Collection Pokémon Card Bangers Pull In Nearly $1.4 Million at Auction

The Pokémon TCG‘s Legendary Collection is apparently determined to make 2026 its most expensive year ever. Three spectacular PSA 10 reverse holo cards from the beloved 2002 expansion combined to sell for a staggering $1,344,000 in Fanatics Collect’s latest Weekly auction, with Charizard, Mewtwo, and Dark Dragonite all attracting serious attention from deep-pocketed collectors. Charizard unsurprisingly led the charge at $576,000, while Mewtwo and Dark Dragonite finished in a dead heat at $384,000 apiece. All three prices include the buyer’s premium, and the trio attracted 73 bids between them.

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Perhaps even more remarkable is just how quickly these cards have ascended into the uppermost reaches of the hobby. Charizard actually fell slightly short of a record established only one week earlier, while Mewtwo surpassed its own week-old benchmark and Dark Dragonite absolutely demolished its previous high. Coming just weeks after another Legendary Collection reverse holo Pikachu sold for $780,000, these latest results provide yet another extraordinary reminder of just how collectible the set’s singular “fireworks” reverse holos have become.

PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Charizard – $576,000

Previous Record Sale: $600,000 in October 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Charizard is certainly no stranger to enormous auction prices, and this latest PSA 10 reverse holo sale offers another rather expensive example. Featuring Mitsuhiro Arita’s iconic original Base Set Charizard artwork, the Legendary Collection variant adds the spectacular reverse holo fireworks treatment that debuted with the expansion in 2002. The familiar fire-breathing ‘mon practically explodes off the cardboard, making this one of the most visually distinctive versions of arguably the most iconic Pokémon card ever printed. PSA currently lists just 86 Gem Mint 10 copies, and the latest example attracted 30 bids before closing at $576,000. Interestingly, that figure falls $24,000 short of the $600,000 record established on October 12, representing a modest 4% decline. However, considering that a PSA 10 copy was setting records at $122,000 as recently as June, a nearly fivefold increase in just four months is surely nothing to scoff at. Charizard might not have reset its record this time around, but a price approaching $600,000 is still befitting one of the most instantly recognizable cards in PTCG collecting.

PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Mewtwo – $384,000

Previous Record Sale: $360,000 in October 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Mewtwo is another supremely popular Kanto ‘mon that has enjoyed a remarkable run of high-end auction results throughout 2026, and its Legendary Collection reverse holo is now firmly among its most valuable cards. Unlike Charizard and Dark Dragonite, this particular artwork originally appeared as Wizards Black Star Promo #12 before returning in Legendary Collection. It was illustrated by Christopher Rush, the legendary Magic: The Gathering artist responsible for the original Black Lotus artwork, giving this Mewtwo an unusual pedigree that crosses two of the most collectible trading card games ever made. Only 54 examples have received a PSA 10 grade, making Gem Mint copies exceedingly difficult to obtain. The latest Fanatics auction saw 23 bids push the card to $384,000, narrowly surpassing the $360,000 record established just seven days earlier. That’s an increase of $24,000, or roughly 6.7%, in a single week. For additional perspective, a PSA 10 example sold for $72,000 through Fanatics in June, meaning the newest result is more than five times higher just four months later. Considering that other ultra-rare Mewtwo cards have also been obliterating records, the genetically engineered Psychic-type is clearly having quite the year.

PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Dark Dragonite – $384,000

Previous Tracked High: $117,000 in September 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Of the three cards featured here, Dark Dragonite might have delivered the most spectacular result relative to its previous sales history. Originally printed in 2000’s Team Rocket expansion, this darker take on everyone’s favorite cuddly pseudolegendary Dragon/Flying-type features another magnificent Mitsuhiro Arita illustration, complete with the menacing aesthetic that made the original Dark Pokémon cards so memorable. The Legendary Collection reverse holo treatment adds even more visual flair to an already fantastic card, and PSA currently lists only 47 Gem Mint copies. After 20 bids, this particular Dark Dragonite reached an astonishing $384,000, surpassing a $117,000 eBay Best Offer transaction recorded by PSA on September 8. That’s an increase of $267,000, or roughly 228%, in little more than a month. However, an even more extraordinary comparison comes from the card’s own sales history: PSA lists this exact certified copy as having previously sold for just $26,000 on eBay in February 2026. Assuming both transactions were completed as reported, the same piece of cardboard has multiplied nearly fifteenfold in value in barely eight months – a truly astonishing return.

Legendary Collection‘s Fireworks Show No Signs of Fizzling

When Wizards of the Coast released Legendary Collection in May 2002, the 110-card expansion largely served as a greatest-hits compilation, reprinting familiar favorites from Base Set, Jungle, Fossil, and Team Rocket, alongside a promotional Mewtwo. Its biggest innovation was the reverse holofoil treatment, which replaced the usual plain card background with a spectacular fireworks-like pattern. While reverse holos have since become a fixture of the Pokémon TCG, no subsequent expansion has quite replicated that distinctive aesthetic. Nearly 25 years later, that once-novel treatment is helping transform familiar Pokémon cards into some of the hobby’s most expensive collectibles. Multiple Legendary Collection cards were already setting records back in June, but the prices collectors are paying today make even those impressive results look comparatively modest. Of course, Charizard’s slight retreat from its previous high demonstrates that prices won’t necessarily climb with every successive auction, and individual trophy-grade sales shouldn’t be mistaken for the value of every other copy. Still, when three cards from the same 24-year-old expansion can command nearly $1.4 million in a single evening, something rather extraordinary is in the cards (pun fully intended).