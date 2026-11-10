5 1990s Action Movies With Network TV Line Dubs Funnier Than the Original Dialogue

Remember when watching an R-rated action movie on television meant hearing a completely different version of the movie? If not, you’re forgiven for being too young. The thing is, TV networks couldn’t exactly let Bruce Willis or Arnold Schwarzenegger run around swearing like sailors pre-internet streaming days. So somebody had to clean things up. Sometimes that meant muting a few words. Other times, the networks brought in different voice actors to record replacement dialogue.

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This is where the fun begins. Instead of simply removing the profanity, these edits occasionally replaced it with something so ridiculous that the original line almost seemed preferable. There are plenty of other examples worth remembering. From Arnold Schwarzenegger insulting somebody with a reference to steroids to Chris Tucker getting an unexpectedly strange vocabulary lesson, these television edits deserve a little recognition of their own. Here are five ’90s action movies that became even funnier when television tried to make them family-friendly.

5) Rush Hour (1998)

Chris Tucker has never been particularly shy about what comes out of his mouth, which made Rush Hour an interesting choice for television audiences. The 1998 action comedy pairs Tucker’s Detective Carter with Jackie Chan’s Inspector Lee, and a good portion of the fun comes from watching these two completely different personalities get on each other’s nerves. Naturally, some of that dialogue needed cleaning up when ABC Family aired the movie. One particularly memorable substitution replaces “shit” with “zits.”

It’s a wonderfully pointless change. The original word isn’t exactly difficult to replace, but somebody apparently decided that zits was the way to go. Imagine Chris Tucker delivering one of his usual angry speeches and suddenly finding himself talking about acne. The ABC Family version also changed other material, including some of Carter’s dialogue in the pool hall scene. Still, the zits substitution is the kind of edit that makes you wonder what was going through the minds of the people responsible. They could have chosen almost any other word. They chose zits.

4) Demolition Man (1993)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Demolition Man already has a pretty funny take on censorship. Sylvester Stallone’s John Spartan wakes up in a future where society has become so obsessed with politeness that even swearing can get you into trouble. Unfortunately, the television version had to deal with a few of the original movie’s less family-friendly moments. One particularly amusing change comes when Sandra Bullock’s Lenina Huxley calls somebody an “asshole.” The TBS version replaces it with “eyesore.” Apparently, that’s a much more acceptable way to insult somebody in the future.

There’s also the matter of Taco Bell. The restaurant plays an important role in the movie’s vision of the future, but television broadcasts removed references to it, sometimes right in the middle of sentences. That leaves a few exchanges sounding rather strange, as though somebody forgot to record half the dialogue. It’s especially funny considering that the movie already imagines a future where people have forgotten how to use the three seashells. Apparently, television editors weren’t prepared to let audiences hear about Taco Bell, either.

3) The Last Boy Scout (1991)

If there’s one thing The Last Boy Scout isn’t short on, it’s attitude. Shane Black’s action comedy stars Bruce Willis as Joe Hallenbeck, a disgraced private detective who has a talent for getting himself into trouble and an even greater talent for insulting people. The movie is packed with the kind of dialogue that probably gave television editors a few headaches. One particular exchange got a replacement that’s difficult to forget.

In the original, Joe makes a very crude remark about sleeping with another man’s wife. The television version changes the wording to “I popped your wife, and later I’m gonna pop her again.” Yes, popped. I’m not sure whether that makes the situation sound better or considerably worse. It’s certainly not the sort of thing you’d expect somebody to say during a heated confrontation. Then again, The Last Boy Scout was never particularly interested in polite conversation. The replacement line somehow manages to preserve the character’s obnoxious attitude while making the whole exchange sound like an argument between two people who have completely different ideas about what certain words mean.

2) Total Recall (1990)

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a career out of threatening people, shooting things, and delivering one-liners that probably wouldn’t sound quite as good coming from anybody else. Total Recall gave him plenty of opportunities to do all three. The television version, however, occasionally had other ideas about what his character should say. One particularly memorable edit changes “Come back here, you f—” into “Come back here, you steroid!”

That’s a pretty strange insult, even by the standards of an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. The original line is supposed to sound threatening. The replacement sounds like somebody arguing with a bodybuilder at the gym. Considering Schwarzenegger’s own history as a bodybuilding champion, there’s also something unintentionally amusing about the choice. You almost wonder whether the person responsible for the edit thought it was a particularly clever joke. Whatever the reasoning, it certainly makes the scene memorable.

1) Die Hard 2 (1990)

Bruce Willis spent the 1990s playing some pretty foul-mouthed characters, and John McClane was certainly no exception. Unfortunately, television networks weren’t particularly interested in letting him speak his mind. The TBS version of Die Hard 2 became famous for its replacement dialogue, especially during McClane’s iconic confrontation with the bad guys. Instead of delivering his usual “Yippee-ki-yay, motherf—,” the television version gives us “Yippee-ki-yay, Mr. Falcon!”

It’s hard to improve on that one, but the television edit gives it a pretty good shot. Another memorable replacement has McClane telling somebody to “joke off.” The best part is that the new voice doesn’t even sound like Willis. It’s almost as if somebody grabbed a random actor from the studio hallway and asked him to finish the movie. There are plenty of other changes throughout the broadcast version, but Mr. Falcon remains the undisputed champion. It’s difficult to imagine a more ridiculous way to clean up one of the most famous action movie catchphrases ever written.