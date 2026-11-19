In the late forties, super-heroes were a dying breed. The “Golden Age” of super-hero comics was short-lived, and by the end of the same decade that spawned them, characters like the Flash, Green Lantern, and Captain America were in danger of cancellation. One of the sole exceptions was Superman, who, propelled by an incredibly popular radio series (soon to be adapted to television), was still appearing in three regular comic book titles: Action Comics, Superman, and World’s Finest. Sales were so strong that DC elected to launch a fourth in 1949, Superboy, centered on the adventures of the Man of Steel when he was a teenager in Smallville. Owing to its vintage, and the younger audience the comic was geared toward, few copies of its inaugural issue survive into the modern era, with the CGC (Certified Guarantee Company)’s population report listing just two hundred and ninety graded copies in existence. Of these, only two dozen exist in the same or better condition than this CGC-graded 8.0, up for auction later in the week through Heritage.

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The Superboy comic wasn’t the first time readers met an adolescent Superman, but it did mark a transition into Superboy stories as a regular feature of DC Comics. The adventures of Superboy were a surprisingly key part of DC’s pre-Crisis On Infinite Earths continuity, virtually ubiquitous in the 1950s and 1960s. These were featured not only in Superboy, but Action Comics and Adventure Comics. Some of the most iconic characters, teams, and concepts in the DC Universe would debut in Superboy stories, which introduced readers to the Phantom Zone, the Legion of Super-Heroes, and Krypto the Super-Dog. Post-Crisis, in typically convoluted comic book fashion, the name would come to represent not just Clark Kent, but his clone and his son. Superboy #1 marks the true beginning of that history, and the chance to add it to their collection has comic fans bidding $8.9k and counting.

Why Superboy Was the Ultimate Silver Age DC Comic

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

At its best, Superboy was nothing short of camp. DC assumed a younger readership for the title, and wrote its stories to suit: logic was loose, action was fast-paced, and the plots uncomplex. Fifties Superboy stories usually found him performing impossible feats of derring-do, becoming one of the “Hep-Cats of Smallville,” or “the One-Man Baseball Team.” These were written by middle-aged men with no concept of what was hip, trying to appeal to kids based on what they read in the newspaper or saw on TV. The results are gloriously silly, and leave you constantly asking whether or not they were in on the joke. However, these comics came with a surprisingly poignant side: Superboy was a distinct character from Superman, less sure of himself and reliant on the love and support of Ma and Pa Kent — who had since passed away by the time we meet the full-grown Man of Steel in Action Comics #1. Similarly, the beloved Krypto the Super-Dog featured predominantly in Superboy’s adventures, as did Clark Kent’s first love, Lana Lang. Perhaps even unintentionally, Superboy was a window into a happier time in Superman’s life, and a reminder how lonely the inhabitant of the “Fortress of Solitude” really was.

By the end of the fifties, Krypto’s appearances in the title became more regular, underlining an increased focus on science fiction plots and costumed supporting characters for DC’s Superboy titles. 1958 saw Superboy introduce its first significant DC character, Bizarro, in issue #68. Though he evolved into a comic character in subsequent appearances, Bizarro is a tragic Frankenstein-like figure in Superboy #68, created in a lab accident designed to duplicate Superboy. Bizarro Superboy destroys himself at the issue’s close, returning as Bizarro Superman in Action Comics #254 the following year. It was in Action Comics that Bizarro and Bizarro-World would be developed into fixtures of the Superman titles, even appearing as a back-up feature to Superboy in Adventure Comics. It was also in this era that the Phantom Zone became a regular plot device, usually for the introduction of an escaped Phantom Zone Criminal to challenge the Boy of Steel. General Zod is the best known of these, debuting alongside the Phantom Zone itself in Adventure Comics #283.

Superboy was also a home for Legion of Super-Heroes stories, following the team’s debut in Adventure Comics #247. The time-travelling heroes were a handy solution to several problems posed by the flashback nature of Superboy stories. They allowed writers to circumvent the problem of many of DC’s other heroes not taking on their super-hero identity until adulthood, as well as the question of their absence during Superman’s adult years. Especially handy in this respect is the Legion’s hilariously arbitrary rule that members must be under eighteen years of age, another example of the sometimes baffling internal logic that these stories functioned under. Legionnaires Mon-El and Ultra-Boy debuted in Superboy, which transitioned into Superboy Starring the Legion of Super-Heroes (later Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes) with issue #197 in 1973.

Why Superboy Was Never the Same After the Silver Age Ended

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

Sales for Superboy waned as the sixties wore on, a symptom of DC’s increasingly close competition with Marvel Comics. The title lacked creative direction, and its episodic storytelling began to feel outmoded by the serialized, continuity heavy work of writers like Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. Its tone also became a problem, as Marvel and DC alike were able to court an older readership demographic with many of their titles. Comics had become cool, and Superboy was everything about them that wasn’t. Even superstar artist Neal Adams could do little to bolster the title’s flagging popularity in the late sixties, and by 1973, DC made the decision to transition Superboy into a Legion of Super-Heroes comic. He remained primary character in the comic until #259, when the Superboy was dropped from the title and it became Legion of Super-Heroes, with Superboy headlining the New Adventures of Superboy beginning that month. Curiously, Legion of Super-Heroes retained the numbering from the original Superboy series, rather than New Adventures of Superboy.

The New Adventures of Superboy ran a respectable fifty-four issues, wrapping up in 1984. It marked the last time a comic would feature “the Adventures of Superman When He Was a Boy,” as 1986’s universe-wide reset Crisis on Infinite Earths would render Superboy’s history and existence non-canon. A new Superboy title debuted in 1990, focused on Clark Kent’s college years and originally intended as a tie-in for the short-lived Superboy television series. A new Superboy was introduced in 1993 as part of the “Reign of the Supermen” storyline, serving as one of several replacements to Superman in the wake of the “Death of Superman” storyline. The new Superboy was Connor Kent, a clone of Superman grown in a lab by the Cadmus corporation. Connor Kent is likely the “Superboy” most modern readers know best, appearing as the DC Universe’s primary Superboy up until the Rebirth reboot, as well as starring in the fan favorite Young Justice cartoon.

The New 52 retained a reimagined Connor Kent as Superboy, using largely the same Superman clone backstory. For Rebirth, a third Superboy replaced Connor Kent: Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Like the original Silver Age Clark Kent Superboy, Jonathan Kent has enabled creators and readers to explore a different side of the Superman character. Through Jonathan, we see what Clark Kent is like as a father, providing real change and evolution in a medium noted for its frequent refusal to let characters grow. Somehow, Superboy has become one of the most malleable concepts in the DC Universe, much more complex than the simple pitch of “Superman but when he was younger.” Maybe it’s because of the difference in age and maturity, which enables readers to see a more flawed character that better reflects us. Pre-Crisis, Superman is portrayed as always having all the answers, whereas Superboy didn’t. Post-Rebirth, Superboy lets us see the one place the adult Superman doesn’t have all the answers: parenthood. The character is a reminder that what makes super-heroes human is what makes them heroic. That’s embodied by the cover to Superboy #1, where Superman literally opens up to a group of children, inviting them to learn more about his life, and maybe through it, learn to be a little more like him.

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