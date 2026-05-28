Forgotten Harry Potter First Edition Found in Attic Officially Breaks a World Record

The initial release of the first Harry Potter book may have been almost thirty years ago, but for fans who were reading the adventures of the boy who lived, it doesn’t feel that long. That said, time has caught up with the series, and as a result, pristine copies of the first editions have now reached collectible status, unlike many other books from the era. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first landed in UK bookshops in June 1997, but before its release, there wasn’t much consideration of the global phenomenon that it would become. As a result, there were only 500 hardcover copies and 5,000 paperback copies printed of the first edition of the first book, and now they’re very valuable.

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Earlier this month, Hansons Auctioneers in the UK put up an “exceptionally well-preserved” paperback copy of the first edition of the book, which had apparently been sitting unread and unbothered in an attic for decades. Though initially expected to sell in the range of £7,000 to £10,000 (equivalent to $9,400 to $13,400), the book has instead for much higher than that, and as a result set a record for the Harry Potter franchise. The previous record for a paperback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was £12,000, but the latest auction surpassed that by a wide margin, going for £17,000.

Harry Potter First Edition Sells for Thousands

“This sale blew (the previous record) out of the water and, to be honest, I am not surprised,” Jim Spencer from Rare Book Auctions said in a statement. “Because it had been kept in storage, it was in pristine condition. It is amazing to think first edition Harry Potter paperbacks are now achieving almost as much as hardbacks were a decade ago.”

Katrina McNicol, the original owner of the “pristine” copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, revealed that she received her copy of the book as one of several she was given at the time, which arrived weekly to correspond with coverage in a magazine she worked for.

“Each week I received more than 20 titles to review, and it was impossible to feature them all,” she revealed. “I’ve never quite known why I set this particular book aside, long before the Harry Potter phenomenon began, but I carried it with me from home to home with dozens of others, and I’m so glad that I did.”

According to the official acution page for the item, the book’s details and minor blemishes are revealed (such as “very faintly scuffed at spine”) but overall they note that the copy they sold is a “superb example of this scarce first issue” going on to call it “the best we’ve ever handled.”

Spencer added, “Many were passed among friends, squished inside school rucksacks, splashed with orange squash, and scribbled with doodles, but this example has been perfectly preserved in a time capsule. It is as good as the day it was made.”

Though owning a first edition copy of the book might be quite rare, there are some notable quirks and errors to look for in these UK copies to make sure, including: author JK Rowling being referred to as “Joanne Rowling” on the copyright page, misspelling of the word “Philospher’s” on the rear cover, and “1 wand” appearing twice on Harry’s list of school supplies on page 53.

Though this copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has set a major record for a paperback edition, it pales in comparison to the rarity of the hardcover editions. Again, only 500 of these were ever printed, with Rare Books Auction selling one back in 2024 for £85,000. The record is even higher, though, with Heritage Auctions selling a hardcover copy in 2021 for a record $471,000