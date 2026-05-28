One of the Most Valuable G1 Transformers Ever Returns to Auction – Can It Beat the Record?

Transformers is the enduring franchise it is, in large part because it has the merchandising profits to back every one of its creative ventures. Even if a show or movie doesn’t turn out to be that popular or profitable, you can bet bottom dollar that there will be a tie-in toy line, book, comic, and all kinds of imagery printed on all kinds of merchandise that will help balance the books.

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What makes Transformers truly special, though, is that it is one of the biggest modern franchises whose merch has seen significant appreciation over time. That has created a sub-market for high-value Transformers items, and now one of the most valuable items in that market is back up for auction. But will it be able to sell for a record price?

One of Transformers’ Greatest Toys Is For Sale Again

If you were an ’80s kid, then you knew a joy in toy ownership that few other generations did. When Transformers started airing the G1 seasons, one of the early breakout characters was Soundwave, the Decepticon who transformed into an ’80s boom box radio and cassette tape player. In the cartoon, Soundwave’s various mini-tapes transformed into different robotic mini-henchmen, like the bird-like enforcers Laserbeak and Buzzsaw, the dog-like infiltrator Ravage, or the seismic disruptor, Rumble.

When the toy version of the character was released, kids got the surprise of an action figure that actually had an actual tape deck built into its chest, including a mini-cassette that could transform into Buzzsaw. The toy was so popular that it has become lore; adults looking back often inflate its capabilities, leading to deep debates online about whether the toy could function as an actual tape player (it couldn’t).

The Transformers G1 Soundwave action figure is now up for auction again, with bids already at $9,000 ($11,250 with a Buyer’s Premium). This particular figure is extremely valuable as it comes, unopened, in its original packaging, and has somehow been kept in mint condition since it first hit store shelves 42 years ago, in May of 1984. With the toy and the packaging both being in near-perfect condition, it’s no wonder that the bidding to acquire this piece has already jumped to such a high price point.

Transformers G1 Soundwave Figure Details Explained (Heritage Auctions)

Hasbro

“Introduced in 1984 as part of the original Transformers lineup, Soundwave is one of the franchise’s most instantly identifiable and narratively influential Decepticons. Acting as Megatron’s intelligence officer and chief enforcer, he embodied surveillance, loyalty, and quiet menace, often operating as the unseen hand behind Decepticon strategy. In both animation and comics, Soundwave’s role as a carrier of cassette operatives reinforced his function as a mobile command hub, expanding the concept of what a Transformer could be while cementing his place as one of the line’s foundational villains,” it reads in Heritage’s item listing.

“As a Series 1 release, he stands at the core of Transformers’ earliest identity. This example has been graded AFA 85 NM+, with subgrades of B85 W90 F85, and ranks as the 3rd-highest graded Soundwave known, with only four graded higher across the entire population… For collectors, Soundwave represents the perfect intersection of character, play pattern, and iconography, a figure whose appeal has never waned across generations. High-grade Series 1 examples remain fiercely contested, particularly with strong population placement and complete early-era features intact. This is Soundwave in his original, authoritative form, cold, calculating, and eternally loyal. When Soundwave stands on the shelf, the Decepticons are always listening.”

You can find full details on this collectible over at the Heritage Auctions site. Transformers content can be streamed on Paramount+ and other streaming platforms.