New LEGO Batman Batmobile Officially Revealed With Imminent Release

LEGO has officially revealed a new Batman Batmobile that will be releasing in just a couple of short weeks. Throughout the course of 2026, LEGO has released a number of new Batmobile vehicles, primarily to tie-in with the launch of the video game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Now, these collaborations with Batman are set to continue, and this time, have resulted in one of the most unique versions of the Batmobile that LEGO has ever created.

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Set to arrive on September 4th, the version of the Batmobile seen in the 1992 movie Batman Returns will be releasing in LEGO form. As set number 76355, this Batmobile contains 2,269 pieces, making it by far the largest Batman-related set to debut in 2026. Expectedly, this means that its price is a bit steeper than normal, as the build is retailing for $229.99. Once fully assembled, the Batman Returns Batmobile will measure 17 inches in length and will be a little over 6 inches in width.

You can get a look at this new LEGO Batmobile for yourself here:

While it might seem a bit tiresome for LEGO to be releasing yet another model of the Batmobile, this variation from Batman Returns is actually quite different. Specifically, LEGO has created this Batmobile so that it can split apart and turn into the Batmissile, which is the narrower version of the vehicle that Batman drives in Batman Returns. With the press of a button, this LEGO Batmobile can have its sides fall away, leaving a skinnier version of the car left in its place. These side pieces can then be quickly popped back into place, which allows users to freely swap between the Batmobile and Batmissile when it comes to deciding how they would like it to be displayed.

As for the minifigure of Batman that’s also included, it’s a bit different than normal as well. Rather than containing the Dark Knight’s usual, flowing cape that is seen with other LEGO minifigs, this version from Batman Returns has the cape shrouding Batman himself. While this means that this minifigure won’t be able to readily move its arms or strike different poses, its look definitely resembles Michael Keaton’s iteration of the character that is seen in Batman Returns. As such, it’s one of the more distinct Batman minifigs that have been released by LEGO over the past few years.

For those looking to pick up this Batman Returns LEGO set for themselves, the product page is now live on LEGO’s official website, which you can find right here. Outside of being sold directly through LEGO, other retailers should begin selling this Batmobile when it drops in early September.