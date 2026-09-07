This G.I. Joe Roadblock Figure Has a Story That Makes It a Must Have for Collectors

There are a few boxes that need to be checked when it comes to assessing the value of a vintage toy or action figure. Of course, the main ones are how rare the item is and what condition it’s in, but there is a lot more to consider when it comes to the collector’s market. In a hobby where a random sticker on the packaging could add thousand of dollars to an item’s value, collectors are always on the lookout for things that would make vintage toys more valuable. Limited editions and mail-in variants are always a great shout, but you know you’ve hit gold when you come across a discontinued or recalled figure. Kenner’s highly Star Wars figures with double-telescoping lightsabers, which you’ve probably heard a lot about, are among the most popular of these. But they’re not the only ones.

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Such figures are usually recalled or discontinued due to a manufacturing defect or cost-cutting, resulting in them becoming rare, and in turn, extremely valuable to collectors. One such figure is Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Roadblock (v4) figure, that came with a packed with a spring-loaded launcher, and Heritage Auctions is about to put one of them up for auction. Spring-loaded missile launchers were around for a while when this figure launched, and several G.I. Joes had them before this version of Roadblock came out. It seems Hasbro wanted to try something different with the fan-favorite heavy machine gunner, but it didn’t quite work out. This resulted in a mass recall of the figure, making it very rare and valuable today.

This 1992 G.I. Joe Ver. 4 Roadblock Is Extremely Rare Because It Was Recalled

Considering Roadblock was one of the most popular Joes on the market (probably because of his massive heavy machine gun), the manufacturer decided to put a new spin on him, literally. Instead of the regular old spring loaded plastic missile launcher, Hasbro gave him a ground-based launcher that shot a rotating circular disc into the air. It was pretty unique at a time when everyone else just shot long plastic missiles. Unfortunately, this unique technology needed more time in the oven, as there were numerous reports of the launcher malfunctioning or breaking. This saw the figure getting recalled, making it an extremely rare and valuable find today. You can expect the bids to come spiraling in once bidding opens later this month.

What will further add to this figure’s value is its AFA 80+ grade, with only four known figures getting a higher one. Early ’90s G.I. Joe card backs were notoriously susceptible to damage, making this near mint version one hell of a find. To give its value a bit more of a boost, the figure comes from the private collection of Hasbro’s former Vice President of Global Brand Management, Derryl DePriest. Under DePriest, the manufacturer launched the popular Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series. Since collectors will use any little detail to add more value to an item, the fact that this one come’s from a Hasbro giant’s private collection, is sure to add a couple of hundred dollars to the figure’s going price. This is one figure G.I. Joe fans will want to break the bank for.