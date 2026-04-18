Near-Complete Set of Iconic ’90s Marvel Trading Cards Sell For Over $65k (But There’s One Problem)

Few things feel like they define a generation of comic book fans more than trading cards, especially if you grew up during the 1990s. If you loved comic books during the 90s, you likely also collected trading cards based on your favorite characters as part of sets like Fleer Ultra, Flair, Marvel Masterpieces, Metal, and more. Trading cards have seen a resurgence over the past few years, including a recent set that sold at auction for over $65,000, though there was one problem with the nearly complete set.

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A set of 1992 SkyBox Marvel Masterpieces recently sold on Heritage Auctions for $65,625, which is a massive total for a near-complete set. Part of why it went for so much is that every single card in the set is graded a PSA Gem Mint 10, which is incredibly impressive, and it was impressive enough to make up for the fact that the set is missing 1 single card. Turns out it wasn’t a big deal, and it would be interesting to know if it would have commanded even more with the last remaining card.

The High-Grade Marvel Masterpieces Set Could Have Gone For Even More With Its Missing Card

The Skybox Marvel Masterpieces set was released in 1992, and looking at the cards is like looking at a Time Machine regarding characters and their decade-specific designs. The set includes a star-studded roster of characters, including Black Widow (gray costume), Black Cat, Archangel, Daredevil, Cyclops, Captain America, Elektra, Dr. Doom, Gambit, Hulk, Invisible Woman, Magneto, and a personal favorite, Darkhawk.

The card that it does not include though is the #100 card in the set, and the card is actually the checklist that shows all of the cards in the set. Granted, it still is a 99 out of 100 set, but given that the missing card is only essentially a recap of the characters featured, it makes sense why it didn’t hold back the rest of the set from making big money.

That said, would it have commanded even more money if it had the full 100? That’s hard to say, but one could assume it might have made just a bit more, being a full 100 of 100, even if that final card is just a checklist. Completion matters, especially to collectors, and if it brought in $65,000, perhaps it could have reached $66,000 or even higher with everything in tow.

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