New Mint Super Mario Bros. Copies Hit Auction Sites But Are They All Worth $3 Million?

Big auction prices don’t come around too often, so when an extremely well-preserved and sealed Super Mario Bros. and Control Unit (what you might call a Nintendo Entertainment System) sold for an incredible $3 million recently, it unleashed a wave of other Super Mario Bros. cartridges also in excellent condition.

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But will these carts hit their own record-breaking heights? While a repeat of the $3 million sale is unlikely, plenty of sellers are digging into their collections to capitalize on the interest around the same.

Is Every Sealed Super Mario Bros. Cart Worth Millions?

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Not quite. It is important to understand the full context of the June 2026 Super Mario Bros. auction, and why it hit such a high figure. On the one hand, we have the condition of the lot, which was rated at 9.8 and A+. In layman’s terms, this is a condition you might not even have been able to buy it in back in 1985, and indicates a genuinely impressive state.

On the other, we have the thing that many people seem to be ignoring: the Control Unit. This term for the NES console itself has slipped out of use, but it is important here because in essence, the auction was for two items, not one.

While it is impossible to accurately determine the value of the console in this sale (I suspect about 20% of the final price) it is the cartridge that is of greatest interest for other collectors and owners of the game in similar condition. Should a single, unaccompanied copy of Super Mario Bros. hit a similarly high price, we could expect that to have an impact on the record-breaking auction, in the very least in how it is insured.

As things stand, the most significant price that a single copy has reached so far is $60,000 at the time of writing (not including the buyer’s premium). This sealed 1985 Super Mario Bros. cartridge has a few days left to run, and having been rated 9.2 and A+, could certainly pass six figures and beyond. Given the record breaker was at a mere $700,000 a week before the auction ended, anything could happen.

Number of Copies Affects The Price

But as multiple auctions for quite similar items in very similar (if near-pristine) condition pop up, the sheer proliferation of these items can have a different impact. Scarcity pushes up price, but if so many copies of Super Mario Bros. are in such an immaculate state, this can have a negative effect on value. After all, they suddenly don’t seem as rare.

What seems likely is that the value of these items will climb more slowly, inspired by interest, rather than scarcity. Until another unopened and well-looked-after Nintendo Entertainment System bundle comes along – perhaps one that also includes the Robotic Operating Buddy (R.O.B.) – a sudden jump in the value of Super Mario Bros. seems unlikely.

Are you sitting on a copy of Super Mario Bros. in mint condition? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!