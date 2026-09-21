Star Wars Fans Will Be Lining Up For The Original Stormtrooper Helmet Prototype

Calling anything in the Star Wars original trilogy ‘iconic’ seems pretty pointless. Almost every character, vehicle, starship, and even scene is burned into the minds of fans, and is considered to be legendary. That makes perfect sense, considering what the movies managed to achieve in the ’70s, A New Hope literally opened up a new galaxy of sci-fi for us and things have never been the same since. However, among the lightsabers, X-Wings, and AT-ATs, the prop creators made a suit that would perfectly symbolize the unstoppable machine that is the Galactic Empire. The lowly Stormtrooper and his trademark original suit managed to capture the faceless hordes that helped the Empire take over the galaxy, and it has become a symbol of the franchise since it made its first appearance.

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With all that in mind, Goldin has put the original prototype for the Stormtrooper helmet up for auction, with a starting bid of $2,500. The prototype was created for A New Hope and would eventually become the unforgettable face of the Empire. When it comes to movie helmets, perhaps only Darth Vader’s is more recognizable and iconic as that of the Stormtrooper, and this is the one that started it all of. To call this legendary item a Grail may be an understatement, as both the prequel and sequel trilogies have based their infantry unit helmets on this unforgettable design. With over six days for bidding to end, I’m certain the final price will be high enough to buy a cabin aboard the Death Star.

The Original Stormtrooper Helmet Prototype Is Up For Auction

You may be wondering why the helmet’s color looks like that of a Coastal Defender rather than a Stormtrooper, but that is the result of the polystyrene material yellowing with age. The same has happened with the eye covers too, and if I’m honest, I actually like this color a lot. Regardless of my opinions, though, there’s no doubt that this is one of the most impactful movie props that has ever gone on auction, and is not far behind Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand, which recently sold for an eye-popping $3,750,000. Despite the wear and tear, the helmet still features the stunning details that were adapted for the Empire’s foot soldiers.

Aside from the prototype’s obvious popularity, it’s also a stunning piece of prop design. The creators really managed to capture the Stormtrooper’s frightening and and faceless aura, especially since they were little more than cannon fodder in the movies. The costume design team didn’t have to go so hard on it, but their efforts paved the way for decades worth of Star Wars infantry units. When it comes to items like this, hardcore collectors and fans need to play the waiting game and time their bids just right. Once it hits the mainstream, the chances of a bidding war ensuing are pretty high. So, while it may seem like nobody is interested in it at the moment, you can definitely expect a flurry of bids to come flying in once the end date comes closer. After all, this is one of the most recognizable costume pieces in cinema history.