The New Rivalry: How Digital Cards Are Changing Collecting

For thirty years now, Pokémon has built a multi billion empire over passionate fans collecting physical cards. Fans piling up in the dead of night, freezing, hoping to be among the first to collect the new sets. There’s no fandom quite like Pokémania. Yet not everything stays the same, change is always inevitable. A new digital way to collect had been gathering steam, the Pokémon TCG Pocket. Launched in 2024, this was a brand new way to connect a previously underserved market. The iPhone generation could now partake in the thrill of Pokémon card collecting. Collecting has become digitized, beloved cards now mere lines of code inside your phone. The question facing us all, will this new platform become the new standard of collecting? If so, does that mean that physical cards are on a slow exit out? Are we at the precipice of a seismic shift that will forever change TCG collecting?

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Since its launch, the Pokémon TCG Pocket has put up impressive numbers. Already racking up 150 million+ downloads and over one hundred billion cards collected. Mostly from new fans who have no idea what a Charizard was. Fans who had never quite understood why their weird friend is sitting outside a store all night long were suddenly experiencing the same thrill, from the comfort of their couch. Pokémon TCG Pocket has unleashed the world of collecting cards to everyone with a smartphone, people building entire decks on a phone screen. This has been a phenomenal success, but not one without controversy. Already longtime fans and collectors have put up a resistance. Insisting that digital collecting destroys the purity of their hobby. Even worse is the concern many have over how digital collecting will affect market values. After all, if digital trading becomes the new standard, then it would plunge physical cards into a market free for all.

Digital Trading Is Affecting Market Values

There is an element of truth to these concerns, but like most fears, are mostly unnecessary. The Pokémon TCG Pocket has changed the market, there’s no avoiding that. But a closer look at the market data will reveal that perhaps there is more to this story. Since the release of the app, a whole new generation have felt the rush of Pokémania. New legions of fans have discovered card values, the basics of trading and discovering rare cards. All right on their phone screen. It’s meant far more revenue for the Pokémon Company. What about those devoted collectors, who have spent years in the trenches? Surviving mass hordes at trading card stores, learning (sometimes the hard way) to avoid scalpers, is the digital future going to take all that away?

Physical cards are currently experiencing a golden age in terms of values. Today historical cards are experiencing some of their best rates in a generation. In February 16, 2026, influencer Logan Paul auctioned off his 1998 Pikachu illustrated card at Goldin Auctions for a stunning $16.492 million dollars. Vintage sets that have been fading into oblivion have roared back with increasing popularity not seen in years. Not only that, but digital trading has also boosted the value of lesser known characters and cards. According to eBay’s TCG Index Data, the total sales volume for the top ten traded characters doubled to $61.6 million. What’s more intriguing is that many of the characters from the app, such as Snorlax, Darkrai and Psyduck, traditionally not highly valued, have witnessed an unexpected increase in value due to the success of digital trading.

The Pokémon Company’s own data shows a similar effect. As of 2026, the Pokémon Company has reported 85 billion cards printed all-time. An impressive metric, but not as impressive as this; in just the last four years, the Pokémon Company has reported that they have printed 10 billion more cards. To put this into perspective, it took 25 years for the company to print their first 43 billion cards.



Multiple Generations, One Shared Passion

It becomes increasingly clear that rather than take over, the digital collecting sphere has actually complemented physical collecting. Many of the users introduced to Pokémon through the app have found their way into trading card stores, beginning to take what they’ve learned through the app into the real world. Similar to a streaming user suddenly finding themselves in a record store. Surrounded by a trove of music from all the greats. All of the sudden they get it, the way music is supposed to be an interactive thing. That’s what happened to me. I grew up discovering eighties rock/metal through the internet. Imagine the rush I felt the first time I walked into a record store, I was like an acolyte entering a holy temple. Same goes for card collecting. It’s funny watching someone enter a trading card store with a phone in hand, because I know exactly what they’re feeling. By the way, all of this is even better for physical card traders, this also means a whole new customer base now exists for trading opportunities. Whole hordes of wide eyed mobile players suddenly discovering physical trading and not knowing anything but the rush. And when you’re trying to catch ‘em’ all, sometimes the rush is all that matters.

In short, there’s nothing to fear. Pokémon is alive and well. The app has presented new opportunities, not less. That’s the great thing about fandom, it can change with the times. TCG are about embracing the new, challenging ourselves to learn new rules. We are always on the lookout for what’s coming next. Always ready to challenge ourselves with the latest cards. The next generation may not have become fans in the same way as some of us did, but that’s fine. They’re here now and looking at this brand new world with a wide eyed wonder I kind of envy. Who knows what the rest of the future may hold? I can’t wait to see it. The future of Pokémon has never looked brighter.

