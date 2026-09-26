6 LV.X Pokémon Cards Level Up and Combine for a Sizzling $2.2 Million at Auction

For collectors who came of age during the Diamond & Pearl era, Pokémon LV.X cards were some of the coolest cardboard that could possibly emerge from a booster pack. Their flashy holofoil designs, enormous “LV.X” designation, and artwork that often appeared to burst straight through the card frame made them instant binder-page centerpieces. Nearly two decades later, some of those childhood chase cards are suddenly selling for the kind of money usually associated with much older Pokémon TCG grails. Six PSA 10 LV.X cards featuring Garchomp, Gliscor, Infernape, Mewtwo, Gengar, and Empoleon just combined to sell for an astonishing $2,196,000 via Fanatics Collect. Every card reached at least $216,000, while the biggest result of the bunch came from Garchomp LV.X, which alone sold for a staggering $900,000. Better yet for anyone who enjoys watching auction records get clobbered, several of these cards did considerably more than merely sidle smoothly past their previous highs.

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Pokémon LV.X cards debuted during the Diamond & Pearl series as a literal level-up mechanic, allowing players to place one onto the corresponding Active Pokémon while retaining the attacks, Poké-Powers, and Poké-Bodies from its previous level. The cards were essentially supercharged versions of already-powerful Pokémon, and they certainly looked the part. Today, finding the most desirable LV.X cards in pristine condition can prove considerably harder than finding the cards themselves, which helps explain some of the extraordinary prices seen in this auction. These six PSA 10 cards have populations ranging from just five copies for Empoleon to 46 for Gengar, with Garchomp sitting at only seven. Their sales also continue an outrageous run for high-end Pokémon cards in 2026, which has already seen a single PSA 10 card approach $3 million and two Neo Genesis grails combine for nearly $700,000. Even against that backdrop, what happened with these six LV.X cards is difficult to ignore.

PSA 10 Garchomp LV.X – Majestic Dawn: $900,000

Previous Record Sale: $5,100 in January 2023

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Garchomp LV.X from 2008’s Majestic Dawn was the runaway heavyweight of this group, selling for an astonishing $900,000 after 35 bids and immediately becoming one of the most expensive LV.X cards ever sold. PSA currently lists only seven Gem Mint 10 examples, but even that microscopic population does not fully prepare you for the jump from its previous public benchmark. A PSA 10 copy sold for $5,100 on eBay in January 2023, meaning the new Fanatics result adds $894,900 and represents an increase of roughly 17,547%, or about 176 times the old price. That is the sort of percentage that looks like a typo even when the math checks out. Garchomp also has plenty working in its favor beyond scarcity: it is one of Sinnoh’s signature Pokémon, Cynthia turned the species into a generational menace for anyone who played Diamond, Pearl, or Platinum, and Ryo Ueda’s artwork practically bursts through the silver LV.X frame. For comparison, a PSA 10 Snorlax LV.X sold for $156,000 earlier this year. Garchomp just cleared that price by a meaty $744,000.

PSA 10 Gliscor LV.X – Legends Awakened: $312,000

Previous Record Sale: $90,000 in August 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Garchomp may have supplied the biggest number, but Gliscor LV.X #141 from Legends Awakened arguably produced the cleaner illustration of just how quickly this corner of the Pokémon market is accelerating. A PSA 10 copy sold through Fanatics Collect for $90,000 on Aug. 24, 2026, after 31 bids, establishing a new high at the time. Less than a month later, another Gem Mint copy reached $312,000, adding $222,000 to that mark and representing an increase of roughly 246.7%. That prior $90,000 result was already miles beyond the older public eBay comps: PriceCharting tracks a PSA 10 sale at $6,000 in November 2025 and another at $1,377 in 2021. In other words, this card has gone from a four-figure Gem Mint sale to more than $300,000 in under a year. PSA lists only 14 copies at a 10, which certainly helps explain the bidding frenzy, but Gliscor also lacks the obvious mass-market pull of Garchomp, Mewtwo, or Gengar, which makes this sale especially striking. Collectors were not merely paying for one of Pokémon’s most famous characters; they were paying an enormous premium for an exceptionally scarce high-grade LV.X card.

PSA 10 Infernape 4 LV.X – Rising Rivals: $264,000

Previous Record Sale: $4,050 in July 2025

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Infernape 4 LV.X #108 from 2009’s Rising Rivals brings another eye-watering jump, although the card itself is a little different from most of the others here. The “4” denotes a Pokémon SP belonging to the Elite Four, with this particular Infernape representing Flint’s ace Fire-type ‘mon from the Sinnoh Pokémon League. A PSA 10 copy sold for $264,000 after 24 bids, while PSA’s population report lists just 14 Gem Mint examples. PriceCharting’s completed eBay history shows the previous PSA 10 high at $4,050 in July 2025, following an earlier $1,500 sale that April. That means the new Fanatics result adds $259,950 to that old record and represents an increase of approximately 6,419%, with the card selling for more than 65 times its previous high. Thin sales histories always deserve some caution, as a low-pop card can go a long time without producing any meaningful public comps. Still, there is just no getting around the sheer scale of this market reset. LV.X master Ryo Ueda’s explosive artwork certainly suits the LV.X treatment along with Infernape being one of Sinnoh’s most recognizable starters helped to push this card into rarefied territory.

PSA 10 Mewtwo LV.X – Legends Awakened: $264,000

Previous Record Sale: $36,000 in May 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Mewtwo needs considerably less help from the LV.X logo to attract wealthy Pokémon collectors. The genetically engineered Legendary has spent decades near the top of the franchise’s popularity hierarchy, and rare Mewtwo and Gengar cards have already demolished several auction records in 2026. Even against that backdrop, the $264,000 result for Mewtwo LV.X #144 from Legends Awakened is a massive leap. Completed-sale trackers place the previous PSA 10 high at $36,000 from an eBay transaction in May 2026, following a $15,000 sale in January. With PSA listing only 18 Gem Mint copies worldwide, the latest Fanatics auction raises that benchmark by $228,000, or approximately 633.3%, in a little over four months. The card also happens to be one of the best examples of why LV.X designs remain so fondly remembered. Artist Shizurow’s Mewtwo dominates practically the entire frame, breaking through the border while crackling energy fills the background, giving the card exactly the sort of overpowered presentation its subject deserves. Popularity alone does not explain a sevenfold increase so easily, but combine Mewtwo’s perennial demand with a population under 20 and there was very little supply standing between hungry bidders and a gigantic new record.

PSA 10 Gengar LV.X – Arceus: $240,000

Previous Record Sale: $66,000 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Gengar LV.X #97 from Arceus had already established itself as one of the most expensive LV.X cards in the hobby before this auction, which makes its latest jump considerably easier to measure versus some of the thinner sales histories above. A PSA 10 copy sold for $66,000 in June 2026, eclipsing a $41,109 result from March and setting a substantial new benchmark for the card. Three months later, the latest copy sold through Fanatics Collect for $240,000 with the buyer’s premium after 15 bids. That adds $174,000 to the June record and represents an increase of approximately 263.6%. PSA lists 46 Gem Mint 10 copies, the largest population among the six cards featured here, but 46 is hardly plentiful when the subject is Gengar. The Shadow Pokémon has remained one of the original 151’s most desirable characters across practically every era of the TCG, and Shizurow’s mischievous, looming artwork gives this particular LV.X plenty of personality on its own. The sale is also a useful reminder that ultra-low single-digit populations are not required for this market to go berserk: even with dozens of PSA 10s in existence, bidders still pushed Gengar to nearly a quarter-million dollars.

PSA 10 Empoleon LV.X – Black Star Promo: $216,000

Previous PSA 10 Benchmark: Roughly $2,500

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Somehow, the least expensive card in this group may have the messiest (and perhaps most interesting) price history. Empoleon LV.X #DP11 was released as a Diamond & Pearl Black Star Promo rather than being pulled from a normal expansion, including through the era’s Collector’s Tins, yet pristine copies have proved extraordinarily difficult to find. PSA lists just five Gem Mint 10 examples, the smallest population among all six cards here, and the latest one sold for $216,000 after 16 bids. This is also the one card where calling the old three-figure PSA sale a “previous record” would be misleading. PriceCharting currently shows no completed PSA 10 listings for DP11, while CardPrice’s sales-based PSA 10 history reaches a previous high of roughly $2,543 and other market trackers placed the card around $2,400 to $2,500 before this auction. With the public data that thin, there is no defensible reason to pretend one old $104.27 transaction represented the modern record. What can be said safely is that $216,000 absolutely vaporizes the card’s pre-auction benchmark, landing at more than 84 times CardPrice’s prior historical high. For a promo that was once distributed in tins, only five PSA 10s is the number that really matters.

LV.X Cards Hit a New Level

Taken together, these six sales make a pretty emphatic case that top-grade LV.X cards are no longer an overlooked corner of the high-end Pokémon market. Garchomp, Gliscor, Infernape, Mewtwo, Gengar, and Empoleon combined for an astonishing $2.196 million, with every single card clearing $200,000 and several destroying benchmarks that had been established within the past year. That does not mean every LV.X card is suddenly destined for a six-figure price tag, especially when PSA 10 populations this small can produce extremely thin sales histories and enormous swings whenever another copy finally reaches the auction block. Still, the breadth of these results is difficult to dismiss. The cards span multiple sets, include Pokémon with vastly different levels of popularity, and range from a widely distributed Black Star Promo to some of the era’s toughest Gem Mint chase cards. Nearly two decades after Diamond & Pearl introduced LV.X cards, collectors are clearly willing to pay eye-popping prices to own the very best examples.