This Rare Superman LEGO Minifigure Is a Must-Have For Snyderverse Fans Thanks To Its Suit

The old DCEU is a place of broken dreams. DC Comics fans finally thought they had their version of the MCU, but the movies could never really keep up. While the initial Superman movie was great, almost everything that came after was a letdown, including Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the eventual death knell of the DCEU, Justice League. The failure of Justice League meant we were never going to get the MCU equivalent we wanted. However, some fans refused to except this. Driven either by hope or desperation, they blamed the studio for ruining Snyder’s vision and called for the director’s cut of the movie to be released, now known as the Snyder Cut. While the discourse went on for a few years, one of the main topics was Superman’s black suit getting cut from the theatrical film. It almost became a symbol of the Snyder Cut movement itself.

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The director’s cut finally released in 2021, but the black suit unfortunately didn’t do much to help the movie. The Snyder Cut came and went, but you can still own a version of Superman’s famous black suit. A limited edition LEGO minifigure of Superman in his black suit is currently going for $1,300 at Heritage Auctions. What makes this minifigure special, besides the black suit, is that it’s a 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, and only 200 of them were ever made. The minifigure technically isn’t related to the Justice League movie, but the design really reminds us of it. Fans will know that Superman first wore his black suit in Action Comics #689, but considering that it features the cape his iconic symbol, this one looks closer to the one seen in Superman #81. Whatever the case may be, there’s no denying that it reminds us of the Justice League‘s Snyder Cut.

This LEGO Superman Minifigure Is A Bittersweet Reminder Of The Snyderverse

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Even detractors of the DCEU can admit that Henry Cavill made for a great Superman and the Snyder Cut, while not great, was way better than the original theatrical release. At a time when the MCU could do no wrong, DC fans were desperate for their favorite heroes to get the same treatment. They wanted to experience the cameos, comic book references, and fleshed out universe that the MCU carved out. While there were a lot of things wrong with Justice League, the theatrical cut’s removal of the black suit was one of the biggest points of contention.

The movie had the perfect setup to introduce it, but the higher-ups thought it wouldn’t work. It eventually became a rallying point for the infamous Snyder Cut movement, which almost took over the internet for a while. Unfortunately, the Snyder Cut didn’t have much of an impact on anything after release, and the DCEU would be officially dead a few years later. DC has since moved on with James Gunn’s version of the DCU, giving us a new Superman in David Corenswet. No matter which side of the debate you’re on, though, it was impressive that a bunch of fans actually helped make the Snyder Cut a reality, and it all started with Superman’s black suit. This LEGO minifigure would be a great reminder of that, especially in the collection of a Snyderverse fan.