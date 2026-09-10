This Vintage Star Wars Model Kit Collection Is Packed With Some of the Galaxy’s Biggest Icons

When you think of vintage Star Wars collectibles, most people would imagine toys and action figures. Kenner’s Star Wars line is among the most coveted and iconic of these, with some rare figures getting valuations of hundreds of thousands of dollars. While the line of toys leads the pack when it comes to vintage collectibles, its far from the only thing on the list. Vintage trading cards also tend to grab a lot of eyeballs, with a sealed pack recently going for $30,000. However, if toys and collectibles aren’t your thing, and you have a cool $3,750,000 lying around, you can even try bidding on original props that were used in the movies.

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But, if you want something that’s worth collecting and gives you something to do, you could try to find some vintage Star Wars model kits, like this collection of MPC model kits that just sold for $537.50 at Heritage Auctions. Considering that this massive lot features 20 model kits of all shapes and sizes, the new owner got one hell of a deal on them. The lot includes Rebel starships like the A-Wing, B-Wing, and the X-Wing, along with the Imperial Tydirium and TIE Interceptor, while land vehicles include a Speeder Bike, AT-AT, and AT-ST. There are also model kids for our two beloved droids, R2-D2 and C-3PO, and a diorama of Jabba the Hutt’s throne room. The fact that so many of these vintage model kits went for just over $530, makes this a great deal, and gives the new owner a lot to do in their free time.

20 Vintage Star Wars Model Kits Just Sold For Over $500

20 vintage Star Wars model kits for that price is great, but there is a potential flip side to this deal. Firstly, the model kits aren’t graded, meaning there’s no real way of determining their condition. Although, the description reveals that only two of them have been opened, meaning the other 18 should ideally be decent condition. Unfortunately, most of the boxes display significant signs of wear and tear, further explaining the relatively low going price of the lot. However, what it lacks in terms of being a good collector investment, it more than makes up for in terms of price and quantity. This is one of those cases where the value of an item is determined by the buyer and not market conditions.

While the bigger models, like the AT-AT are the ones that catch your eye, it’s actually the smallest ones that are most important in this case. These Mirr-a-kits, as they’re quirkily named, featured a line of six Imperial vehicles, all of which are present in the lot. Regardless of popularity and condition, nabbing a complete set of any vintage collectibles is usually a jackpot, and this ones comes with a lot of bonus items. Unfortunately, the two kits that have been opened belong to the Mirr-a-kits set, which would have otherwise resulted in the price being boosted by a significant amount. Whatever way you see it, the fact that a fan managed to get so many vintage kits for a relatively small amount makes it a a fantastic deal.