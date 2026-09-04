A Star Wars Fan Spent 33 Years Completing a Kenner Collection, It Turns Out There Was One They Missed

Collecting vintage action figures not only requires a lot of money, but also time. You need to be patient if you’re waiting for a particular figure to go up for auction or for a reseller to have it in stock. Even if you do find it and don’t want to splash too much cash, you’ll have to wait and watch till the price goes down. However, this is much harder if you’re trying to assemble a complete set. Vintage figures are already rare, and finding particular ones gets harder as your collection starts to fill up. You’ll have to visit multiple toy stores, scroll through various auction catalogs, and set out feelers across the community. In fact, one Star Wars fan finally completed their Kenner action figure collection only after 33 years.

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This is a grand achievement for any collector, especially since it’s related to one of the most coveted vintage action figure lines. However, when they finally decided to bring all the figures out for a grand photoshoot, they unfortunately realized that they missed out on one of them. Suspicious-Start-608 wrote on Reddit that they started collecting in 1993 with the objective of getting their hands on every figure and major variant. Eventually, they changed their goal to collecting every character and creature figure in loose and near-mint/mint condition for display purposes. While that added a lot more figures to their list, loose figures are easier to find and a lot cheaper. Unfortunately, just as they were about to take their victory lap, they noticed that the collection was missing the Princess Leia Organa (In Combat Poncho) action figure.

Star Wars Fan Unfortunately Learns His Kenner Action Figure Collection Is Still Incomplete After 33 Years

Released in 1983, the figure was part of Kenner’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi line, and featured Leia in the combat attire she wore on Endor. Since it included a camo poncho, perhaps the figure is actually somewhere in their house and they just can’t see it. Jokes aside, I’m sure the collector was pretty bummed out when they realized the count was off. They managed to get their hands on the Kenner Imperial Dignitary figure after 33 years and thought the quest was finally over, but Leia and her camo poncho were just too elusive. It looks like they’ll have to go through the resellers and auction catalogs once more, as mint/near mint figures are a bit hard to come by. At least they don’t have to worry about the price being too high.

I’ve got to say, I really feel for the collector, it’s like coming home to realize that the sandwich you were saving and looking forward to eating for dinner was gobbled up by your roommate. Only this sandwich is a bit expensive and the you’ll have to look all over the city for the food truck you got it from. Okay, that may not be a great analogy, but you get my point. The comments section was pretty quick to figure out which one was missing, and hopefully one of them has a spare that they’re willing to sell to them. Regardless, I’m sure they’ll eventually get their hands on the action figure, and will be proud of finally achieving their goal. I can’t wait to see how they’re planning on displaying all of them.