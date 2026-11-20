November 2026 has already been a banger month for video games, and GTA 6 isn’t even out yet. The main reason for that is Nintendo‘s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. There really isn’t much left to say about how impactful the the original game was to the industry, thanks to its sprawling open world of Hyrule Field, its iconic dungeons, and of course, the Z-targeting system which countless other games adapted as target locking. It should be no surprise that sealed first edition copies of the game go for hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it seems this particular copy of Ocarina of Time for the N64 is going for a significantly lesser amount on Heritage Auctions.

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That being said, $33,000 is by no means a small amount. But, considering similarly graded standard release copies of the game have gone for over $200,000 in 2021, the price for this one is comparably a steal. But why is there such a massive gap between these two items, given that vintage games only become more valuable as years go by? They are both sealed 1998 USA standard editions for the N64, and both have been awarded a similar grade of 9.8 A++. The only difference I can find is that the earlier one was graded by WATA, while the one in question has been graded by PSA. Perhaps this would have made a difference if one was more reliable than the other, but they are essentially the same entity after an acquisition in 2021. My theory is that it was one of the last big items with the WATA branding on it, before it became PSA.

This N64 Ocarina Of Time Copy Is Going For A Great Price

Via heritage auctions

The collector’s market is a strange place which take a lot of experience to understand, and even the name of the grading authority now carries great value when appraising an item. Regardless, this copy of Ocarina of Time is undoubtedly a great collectible for even the most casual gamer, and the price makes it one hell of a deal. This is compounded by the fact that the timing of this auction couldn’t be any better. With the remake releasing earlier this month, the value of the original is bound to skyrocket, as market conditions usually dictate. This means whoever ends up with this copy will undoubtedly be able to flip it for way more than what they paid for it.

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With only three days left for bidding to end (at the time of writing), it looks like someone is going to end up with a pot smashing deal. However, you never know when a bidding war may ensue, and seasoned bidders tend to play the long game and attack at the last moment for prized items like this one. Whoever ends up getting it, and however much they pay for it, one thing that can’t be debated upon is how revolutionary Ocarina of Time was when it launched, and how beloved it has remained since then. Nintendo seldom does things without a good reason, and remaking one of the industry’s favorite ever games is nothing short of a master stroke.

Hey listen! Which is your favorite game from The Legend of Zelda series? Let us know in the comments!