We all know that Stan Lee is the cameo king of superhero movies, but what about those times when your favorite “characters” unexpectedly show up? Thanks to The Avengers and Justice League, superhero team-ups happen these days on the reg, but it’s still exciting, and seeing a well-known character from the comics pop up that you weren’t expecting is always a treat for us fans.
So we thought it would be fun to look back and revisit some of these moments to decide the 10 Best Superhero Movie Cameos!
10. Zsasz
9. Wolverine
No. 9 is Wolverine in X-Men First Class. In 2011, director Matthew Vaughn attempted a soft reboot of the X-Men by making this prequel and focusing on the early days of the team in the sixties. It was a great movie, but there was one key member’s absence that was felt far more than the others. Thankfully, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine managed to make time for a cameo, delivering a quick two-word response before Xavier or Magneto can even ask him to join their team.