10 Most Anticipated Disney Live-Action Movies

Now that Disney has made a ba-jillion dollars off their recent live-action outings like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Maleficent, it should come as no surprise that they’ve announced over a dozen live-action films in the works to be released up through 2020.

Now that Winnie the Pooh and the gang are getting the live-action treatment in Disney’s Christopher Robin starring Ewan Mcgregor, we thought this might be a fun time to count down our 10 Most Anticipated Disney Live-Action Adaptations!

10. Jungle Cruise

Starting the list at Number 10 is Disney’s Jungle Cruise. While not an adaptation of an animated film, it is being adapted from one of Disney World’s most popular attractions, and it’s starring The Rock and Emily Blunt, two perfectly acceptable reasons to get excited about any movie.







9. The Sword and the Stone

No. 9 is The Sword and the Stone. The story about young King Arthur’s formative years and meeting the magician Merlin is getting the live-action treatment thanks to Game of Thrones writer/producer Brian Cogman. Expect less nudity though.

8. Peter Pan

At No 8 is Peter Pan. At this point we’ve seen Hook, Pan, Finding Neverland… There’s been no shortage of Peter Pan adaptations or re-imaginings, but still to this day, after over 50 years, nobody has quite been able to top Disney when it comes to the boy who won’t grow up . But Disney’s gonna try. Also in the works is a solo Tinkerbell movie titled Tink that’s rumored to have Reese Witherspoon on board.

7. The Lady and the Tramp

No. 7 – The Lady and the Tramp. This story is a classic that’s kind of fallen to the wayside in recent years and doesn’t seem to be as popular with today’s children, which is exactly why it’s perfect fodder for a remake. Plus, you know you want to see the spaghetti kiss in CGI.

6. Mulan

No. 6 is Mulan. So far, the announcement of a Mulan film have been pretty mixed. Rumors are suggesting it won’t be a musical, so that’s kind of a bummer, but it will have Jet Li in it, so that kind of balances it. No word on if Eddie Murphy is interested in reprising his role (we’re guessing he won’t).

5. The Little Mermaid

Next at No. 5 is The Little Mermaid. With Aquaman just around the corner, movie-goers will be getting their first solid look of a fantasy world set beneath the ocean, so it’ll be interesting to see how Disney handles people living under the sea. More than likely, Sebastian won’t be as cute in live-action.

4. Mary Poppins Returns

Coming up in the 4th spot – Mary Poppins Returns. If anyone can take on the iconic role after Julie Andrews, it’s Emily Blunt. Seriously, this is no small feat, but audiences seem to be pretty excited to hear her sing “A Spoonful of Sugar.”

3. Dumbo

At No. 3 is Dumbo. The first trailer for the live-action version of Dumbo shows audiences that Tim Burton is going to do what he does best, and that’s put his own dark spin on the Disney animated classic (seeing as how he had so much success already with Alice in Wonderland).

2. Aladdin

No. 2 – Aladdin. This time, Will Smith is taking on the coveted role of the Genie in the Lamp that the late, great Robin Williams made famous. Surprisingly, Guy Ritchie is the guy who’s been tapped to direct the film, which is a bold move considering he’s more well known for his snappy British crime capers.

1. The Lion King