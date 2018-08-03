10 Most Anticipated Disney Live-Action Movies

Now that Disney has made a ba-jillion dollars off their recent live-action outings like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Maleficent, it should come as no surprise that they’ve announced over a dozen live-action films in the works to be released up through 2020.
Now that Winnie the Pooh and the gang are getting the live-action treatment in Disney’s Christopher Robin starring Ewan Mcgregor, we thought this might be a fun time to count down our 10 Most Anticipated Disney Live-Action Adaptations!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Which Disney live-action film are you most looking forward to? Tell us in the comments but not before you click the video at the top of the article!
10. Jungle Cruise
9. The Sword and the Stone
8. Peter Pan
7. The Lady and the Tramp
6. Mulan
No. 6 is Mulan. So far, the announcement of a Mulan film have been pretty mixed. Rumors are suggesting it won’t be a musical, so that’s kind of a bummer, but it will have Jet Li in it, so that kind of balances it. No word on if Eddie Murphy is interested in reprising his role (we’re guessing he won’t).
5. The Little Mermaid
Next at No. 5 is The Little Mermaid. With Aquaman just around the corner, movie-goers will be getting their first solid look of a fantasy world set beneath the ocean, so it’ll be interesting to see how Disney handles people living under the sea. More than likely, Sebastian won’t be as cute in live-action.
4. Mary Poppins Returns
3. Dumbo
At No. 3 is Dumbo. The first trailer for the live-action version of Dumbo shows audiences that Tim Burton is going to do what he does best, and that’s put his own dark spin on the Disney animated classic (seeing as how he had so much success already with Alice in Wonderland).
2. Aladdin
No. 2 – Aladdin. This time, Will Smith is taking on the coveted role of the Genie in the Lamp that the late, great Robin Williams made famous. Surprisingly, Guy Ritchie is the guy who’s been tapped to direct the film, which is a bold move considering he’s more well known for his snappy British crime capers.