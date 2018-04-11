With the exception of Stan Lee, celebrities should probably never cameo in comic book movies. Okay, maybe Matt Damon can cameo too. And Bruce Campbell. He can cameo in anything he wants. Otherwise, it usually comes across as distracting and, as we’ll soon see, an unfortunate product of its’ time, needlessly dating an otherwise great movie. Which why we thought, why not go back and take a look to see exactly what are the 10 Worst Celebrity Cameos in Comic Book Movies? And we found ’em.

10. Vanilla Ice

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Vanilla Ice in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. I dunno what’s more ridiculous. Mutated turtle who know karate, or the fact that this movie leads you to believe Vanilla Ice completely freestyled “Ninja Rap.” His appearance forever locks this movie in a time capsule with other early 90s atrocities like parachute pants and zig-zag tramlines. The ONLY reason this cameo doesn’t rank higher is because the song’s actually so dang catchy: Go, ninja, go, ninja, go.

9. Vivica A. Fox

No. 9 belongs to Vivica A. Fox in Batman & Robin. She’s Mr. Freeze’s sexy assistant in the movie and her name is Ms. B Haven, get it? It’s a play on words?? Now Freezy does give her the cold shoulder, but why does Mr. Freeze even need a sexy assistant if he’s so in love with his popsicle wife? You know what, nevermind, let’s not try to apply logic to this movie.

8. Nick Offerman

At No. 8 is Nick Offerman in Sin City. What? You didn’t remember that Nick Offerman played Fat Man in Sin City? Hardly anyone does. But now that you know, it’s impossible to go back and watch Sin City, and not be distracted by bleached blonde Ron Swanson.

7. Coolio

Coming in at No. 7 we’ve got Coolio in Batman & Robin! Coolio’s gone on record and said that the only reason he agreed to do this cameo was because he was going to play Scarecrow in the sequel, as if we needed another reason to be thankful that this movie killed the franchise. Also, who else finds it funny that Coolio pops up in a movie filled with Mr. Freeze puns? Just us?

6. Tim Heidecker

No. 6 is Tim Heidecker in Fant4sic. Usually Tim is a hilarious guy, known for his outrageous humor as part of Tim & Eric. So if the cameo was intended to be funny, great! But it wasn’t. He literally doesn’t do anything but show up as Reed Richards’ dad and watch some TV. It’s no good when you see Tim Heidecker, expecting him to be funny, and then twist! You just sat through the worst Fantastic Four movie ever made.

5. Macy Gray

No. 5 is Macy Gray in Spider-Man! Remember everything I said about Vanilla Ice? Almost all of that applies here too, except she’s not singing anything as catchy as ‘Ninja Rap.’ Like Ice before her, Macy Gray had one huge hit. Everyone loved it, but then it got overplayed, then everyone hated it, and now she’s in a Spider-Man movie forever.

4. Drew Barrymore

At No. 4 we’ve got Drew Barrymore in Batman Forever. What a waste. Drew Barrymore is actually a good actress, but she’s relegated to little more than eye candy for Two-Face here, which is too bad. And to make matters worse, she just kind of disappears by the end of the movie and there’s no real reason mention of what happened to Sugar or Spice. At least she got to throw on a Swedish accent and have some fun in her Wayne’s World 2 cameo.

3. Frank Miller

No. 3 is Frank Miller in Robocop 2. The best part about Frank’s cameo is the picture we screenshot above… His face looks like how we all probably felt about this less-than-stellar sequel. They even call him “Frank” multiple times in the scene, just in case you comic book geeks out there didn’t realize who it was. Most people probably didn’t even realize who this was, but unfortunately, as history would show, Frank Miller cameos would never take off like Stan the Man.

2. Michael Jackson

No. 2 is Michael Jackson in Men in Black II. This one was just weird. The first cameo he made in the original MIB was perfect and brief, just showing Michael Jackson on the screen when Rip Torn was explaining that they keep constant surveillance on all of the outer space visitors chilling on Earth. But the second go-round, a call back to that original joke just doesn’t seem as funny with Michael Jackson is in on the joke.

1. Meteor Man