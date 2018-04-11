With the exception of Stan Lee, celebrities should probably never cameo in comic book movies. Okay, maybe Matt Damon can cameo too. And Bruce Campbell. He can cameo in anything he wants. Otherwise, it usually comes across as distracting and, as we’ll soon see, an unfortunate product of its’ time, needlessly dating an otherwise great movie. Which why we thought, why not go back and take a look to see exactly what are the 10 Worst Celebrity Cameos in Comic Book Movies? And we found ’em.
What do you think is the worst celeb cameo to pop up in a superhero flick?
10. Vanilla Ice
Starting off the list at No. 10 is Vanilla Ice in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. I dunno what’s more ridiculous. Mutated turtle who know karate, or the fact that this movie leads you to believe Vanilla Ice completely freestyled “Ninja Rap.” His appearance forever locks this movie in a time capsule with other early 90s atrocities like parachute pants and zig-zag tramlines. The ONLY reason this cameo doesn’t rank higher is because the song’s actually so dang catchy: Go, ninja, go, ninja, go.
9. Vivica A. Fox
No. 9 belongs to Vivica A. Fox in Batman & Robin. She’s Mr. Freeze’s sexy assistant in the movie and her name is Ms. B Haven, get it? It’s a play on words?? Now Freezy does give her the cold shoulder, but why does Mr. Freeze even need a sexy assistant if he’s so in love with his popsicle wife? You know what, nevermind, let’s not try to apply logic to this movie.
8. Nick Offerman
7. Coolio
6. Tim Heidecker
5. Macy Gray
No. 5 is Macy Gray in Spider-Man! Remember everything I said about Vanilla Ice? Almost all of that applies here too, except she’s not singing anything as catchy as ‘Ninja Rap.’ Like Ice before her, Macy Gray had one huge hit. Everyone loved it, but then it got overplayed, then everyone hated it, and now she’s in a Spider-Man movie forever.