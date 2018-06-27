Do you love dinosaur movies!? Of course you do, you clicked on this article! But as you’ll soon find out, you might not love ’em as much after you check out a few of these stinkers. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is upon us now, and based on reviews, it sounds like it’s not too shabby, so it likely won’t ever dethrone anything on this list – the 10 Worst Dinosaur Movies!

Just a head’s up: as much as everyone should (and probably does) despise 1998’s Godzilla, it’s not on this list because Godzilla is a radioactive monster, not a dino.

10. We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story

9. The Last Dinosaur

No. 9 – The Last Dinosaur . Made in 1977, starring some guy who looked like Crocodile Dundee’s sidekick. Maybe it’s him, we don’t know for sure because we didn’t make it to the end credits (and don’t really feel like googling it, either).

8. The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley

At No. 8 is Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley , and all subsequent Land Before Time straight-to-video sequels. There’s been like 42 of them so far and for some reason, they keep making more no matter how many people they hurt in the process. While the original is a beloved children’s classic, you’d be better off to just pretend the rest of them probably don’t exist.

7. Prehysteria

No. 7 is Prehysteria. Made by Charles Band, the infamous B-horror director most well known for The Puppet Master movies, Prehysteria and its sequels were, in a word, not good. You might recognize the kid in the movie as Austin O’Brien from Last Action Hero or My Girl 2 (okay, maybe you don’t recognize him). The point we’re trying to make here is – there’s pretty much no reason to ever watch this movie.

6. Dinosaur Island

No. 6 – Dinosaur Island . It’s hard to be subtle about the fact that you’re just cheaply ripping off Jurassic Park, but boy did they try. That’s sarcasm, they didn’t try. There’s even a cutesy little in-joke about standing still when the T-Rex is about to eat you. On the plus side, they did give their dinos pseudo-feathers in an effort to be as scientific as possible.

5. A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell

At No. 5 is A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell. Don’t be fooled by the greatest movie title of all time, this movie actually feels like dinosaur hell.

4. Jurassic Prey

Coming in at No. 4 is Jurassic Prey. You know your movie is terrible when it doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page. It does have 1-star on IMDB though, which seems fair.

3. Tammy and the T-Rex

At No. 3 is Tammy and the T-Rex . Starring Denise Richards and Paul Walker, this movie is insane and if you ever do one thing with your life, it needs to be google this trailer. It’s so bad that it’s watchable, and if anyone ever wants to make a movie about an awful movie (a la The Disaster Artist), this is an excellent candidate.

2. Carnosaur

No. 2 is Carnosaur ! This piece of classic cinema was released four whole weeks before Jurassic Park yet somehow never took off. It’s a sheer mystery. Fun side note: One of the main characters in Carnosaur is played by Diane Ladd , the mother of Laura Dern , one of the main actresses in Jurassic Park. No word on how awkward Christmas of ’93 was at their house.

1. Theodore Rex