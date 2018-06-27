Do you love dinosaur movies!? Of course you do, you clicked on this article! But as you’ll soon find out, you might not love ’em as much after you check out a few of these stinkers. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is upon us now, and based on reviews, it sounds like it’s not too shabby, so it likely won’t ever dethrone anything on this list – the 10 Worst Dinosaur Movies!
Just a head’s up: as much as everyone should (and probably does) despise 1998’s Godzilla, it’s not on this list because Godzilla is a radioactive monster, not a dino.
10. We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story
9. The Last Dinosaur
8. The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley
7. Prehysteria
No. 7 is Prehysteria. Made by Charles Band, the infamous B-horror director most well known for The Puppet Master movies, Prehysteria and its sequels were, in a word, not good. You might recognize the kid in the movie as Austin O’Brien from Last Action Hero or My Girl 2 (okay, maybe you don’t recognize him). The point we’re trying to make here is – there’s pretty much no reason to ever watch this movie.
6. Dinosaur Island
5. A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell
At No. 5 is A Nymphoid Barbarian in Dinosaur Hell. Don’t be fooled by the greatest movie title of all time, this movie actually feels like dinosaur hell.
4. Jurassic Prey
Coming in at No. 4 is Jurassic Prey. You know your movie is terrible when it doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page. It does have 1-star on IMDB though, which seems fair.