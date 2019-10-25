Activision Announces New Ghostbusters Video Game For Consoles And PC

Sony’s upcoming Ghostbusters reboot is set for later this year, but Melissa McCarthy and co. aren’t the only Ghostbusters on the job.

Activision and Sony are have announced two new games set in the Ghostbusters universe. The first one, simply titled Ghostbusters, is a third-person action that features 4-player couch co-op. The game is set after the events of the upcoming film, so while the core team of Abby (Melissa McCarthy), Erin (Kristen Wiig), Jillian (Kate McKinnon), and Patty (Leslie Jones) are out taking on larger threats, a new team will be manning the fort in New York City while they’re away. The new recruits are comprised of two women and two men, but their names and backstories are not known yet.

The new recruits can level up their gear and abilities by claiming objectives, taking out ghosts and other creatures, and finding hidden objects. I’m liking the slightly cel-shaded art style, and the co-op could prove to be a pretty fun time.

The other game is a mobile title called Ghostbusters: Slime City. It will feature asynchronous co-op, and you’ll move up the leaderboards by collecting ghosts while also crafting your own proton packs with components and gears you pick up along the way. You’ll even be able to customize your base.

The Ghostbusters game will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 12th while Slime City will launch on the App Store, Google Play, and Kindle Devices sometime in July. Catch the trailer above and some additional screens in the gallery.