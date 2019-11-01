Adele Reveals Sexy Captain Hook Halloween Costume

Halloween season is here, and as you might imagine Disney characters tend to be pretty popular at Halloween parties. That was certainly the case last night at a high profile Halloween bash that included Adele, who took some photos with some friends in a sexy Captain Hook costume. Adele wore a red and black animal print top and pants combo with a large hat to match and plenty of jewelry. She also had a full black and silver hook on her right hand to complete the Disney villain look, and you can see her posing for the cameras in the images below (via ET).

She posed with several friends, including one in a werewolf costume, someone in a Bill the Butcher costume from Gangs of New YUork, someone as Piper from Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and more, and you can see Adele and the gang in a few photos and videos in the posts below, which were posted by telltell_heart.

“Last night was way to much fun!! Thank you @mrs_savannahrj & @kingjames ! You guys always go all the way out for Halloween! Love it! My highlight of the night was my Photobooth pictures with one of my fav singer @adele !! We had Bill the butcher from Gangs of New York @mattcohenrr , Piper from Orange is the new black @pearlthusi and yours truly the Werewolf! #weallwegot #puravida #thewadeunion #thejameses”

Granted, she didn’t have a Peter Pan to face, but we’re sure there was someone in a Pan costume somewhere on Halloween night.

Adele wasn’t the only celebrity to go all out for Halloween. Other highlights included Ariana Grande going as one of the characters from Twilight Zone’s Eye of the Beholder episode, Gabrielle Union going as her character from Bring It On, Ellen going as Cardi E, and Ciara and Russell Wilson going as Beyonce and Jay-Z.