America Votes Taco Bell Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018

Taco Bell has plenty of fans, but perhaps we didn’t realize just how many, as the famous fast food chain has claimed the top spot of all Mexican restaurants in a new survey.

The results are in from the Harris Poll’s 30th annual EquiTrend Study, which tries to identify “the strongest brands across the media, travel, financial, automotive, entertainment, retail, restaurant, technology, household and nonprofit industries” based on votes from consumers. The survey primarily targets three factors, which include familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration, and the highest is given the Brand of the Year title. For the category of Mexican Restaurant, Taco Bell took home the top prize.

That might be a little baffling, but when you consider two out of the three factors, it makes a bit more sense. Taco Bell is one of the most readily identifiable fast food chains, and while there are other Mexican chains out there, few are nearly as familiar to consumers as Taco Bell. It’s also in a less crowded market than burger chains, and thanks to its relatively price-friendly menu it also probably ranks high in the purchase consideration category.

Harris Poll monitors over 3,000 brands, and 80 companies took the top spot in the brand of the year survey. You can view all of the results below.

Animal Welfare – Nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society

Burger Restaurant – Five Guys Burgers & Fries

Car Audio – Bose In-Vehicle Audio

Casual Dining Restaurant – (TIE) The Cheesecake Factory and Texas Roadhouse

Chicken Restaurant – Chick-fil-A

Coffee Shop – Krispy Kreme

Coffee Maker – Keurig Coffee Makers

Computer Manufacturer – Microsoft Computers

Cruise Line – (TIE) Disney Cruise Line and Royal Carribean International

Department Store – Kohl’s Department Stores

Digital Camera – Canon Digital Cameras

Disability Nonprofit – Autism Society of America

Economy Hotel – Microtel Inn & Suites

Environmental Nonprofit – National Wildlife Federation

Extended Stay Hotel – Home2 Suites by Hilton

Factual Entertainment – History Channel

Footwear Store – DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse)

Full Line Automotive – Honda Vehicles

Full Service Airline – Hawaiian Airlines

General Entertainment – AMC Television Network (American Movie Classics)

Greeting Card – Hallmark Greeting Cards

Hardware & Home Store – The Home Depot

Health Nonprofit – (TIE) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children

Home Entertainment Electronics – Bose Home Entertainment Electronics

Ice Cream & FroYo Shop – Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shop

International Aid Nonprofit – Food For The Poor

Internet Radio Service – Pandora Internet Radio

Investment – The Vanguard Group

Kids TV – Disney Junior Television Network

Life Insurance – AXA Life Insurance

Luxury Automotive – Lexus Vehicles

Luxury Department Store – Nordstrom Department Stores

Luxury Hotel – Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Major Appliances – KitchenAid Appliances

Media Streaming Device – Amazon Fire TV/Fire Stick

Mexican Restaurant – Taco Bell

Mid-Market Hotel – Hampton Inn & Suites

Military & Veteran Serving – Nonprofit Paralyzed Veterans of America

Mobile Payment – PayPal

Multi-line Insurance – AAA Insurance

National Bank – Capital One

News Service – BBC News

Off-Price Retailer – TJ Maxx Stores

Online Auto Shopping – Kelley Blue Book (KBB.com)

Online Bank – Barclays Online Bank

Online Home Search – Zillow.com

Online Job Search – Indeed.com

Online Travel Service – TripAdvisor

Package Delivery – UPS (United Parcel Service)

Pay Cable TV Network – HBO Television Network

Payment Card – Visa

Pizza Chain – Blaze Pizza

Premium Hotel – Marriott Hotels

Printer – HP Printers

Property and Casualty Insurance – GEICO Auto & Home Insurance

Real Estate Agency – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Rental Car – Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Sandwich Shop – (TIE) Panera and Subway

Smartphone – Apple iPhone Smartphones

Smartwatch – ASUS ZenWatch Smartwatch

Social Networking Site – YouTube

Social Services Nonprofit – Ronald McDonald House Charities

Sporting Goods Store – DICK’S Sporting Goods

Sports TV – ESPN Television Network

Super Regional Bank – BB&T Bank

Tablet Computer – Apple iPad Tablets

Tires – Michelin Tires

TV Network – PBS Television Network (Public Broadcasting Service)

TV News – The Weather Channel

Upscale Hotel – Courtyard Marriott

Value Airline – Southwest Airlines

Video Streaming Subscription – Netflix

Virtual Personal Assistant – (TIE) Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri

Wireless Carrier – Verizon Wireless

Youth Nonprofit – Reading Is Fundamental (RIF)

So, do you agree with the survey? Let us know what your favorite Mexcian restaurant is and if Taco Bell should’ve won in the comments!