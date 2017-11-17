‘Arrow’ Gets an ‘Injustice 2’ Easter Egg Into “Promises Kept”

Tonight’s episode of Arrow featured a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by Injustice 2, the fan-favorite fighting game that uses DC Comics superheroes and supervillains.

The game appeared in a scene from “Promises Kept,” following Oliver Queen’s trip to help Slade Wilson find his son Joe; he returned home to find his own son, William, playing Injustice 2 with Felicity Smoak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only visible character onscreen was Mortal Kombat‘s Sub-Zero, who has a role in the Injustice franchise alongside other non-DC characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The game also features Green Arrow, The Flash, and Black Canary — although none of DC’s heroes showed up onscreen as far as we could see. The locale of the fight, though, was Gorilla City — a setting that exists, as far as we know, only on Earth-2 in The CW‘s DC Universe.

If you are wondering how the logic of that might work, just remember: when Earth-2 was first introduced as a concept in the Silver Age, Jay Garrick existed in comic books that Barry Allen would read.

For comic book fans, one might remember a similarly odd (and somewhat macabre) moment in a 1993 issue of The Adventures of Superman, in which Superboy is depicted playing a fighting game based on the Death of Superman storyline — which in-story was a real-world event and fairly fresh tragedy.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of Supernatural.