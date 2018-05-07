4 Year Old Dresses As Superhero To Feed Homeless

Austin Perine might only be four years old, but he’s already fighting the good fight. Once a week the Birmingham, Alabama native puts on his cape and does his best at trying to feed as many homeless people as he can.

Once the cape goes on, Austin starts going by the name of his alter ego: President Austin. According to his father, Austin chose the name because that’s what he thinks presidents should do.

“That’s his idea of what the president is supposed to do,” TJ Perine, Austin’s father, told CBS News. “I was like, buddy, you have no idea, but hey, I’m going along with it.”

TJ says that the homeless-feeding mission began as the family was sitting down watching a documentary on pandas. After a mother panda abandoned her cub, TJ made a mention that the baby was now homeless. A curious Austin spoke up and asked his father what that meant.

“He says, ‘What’s homeless?’ I said, ‘It’s when you don’t have a home and sometimes you don’t have mom or dad around,’” TJ said.

After the quick life lesson, Austin told his parents that he wanted his allowance — and any money the family was going to spend on toys — to go towards chicken sandwiches for the hungry.

With each sandwich Austin hands out, the four-year-old shares a piece of advice.

“Don’t forget to show love,” Austin tells them, and according to CBS News, most do, immediately.

Since the mission has launched, the Perine’s have launched a GoFundMe account for those hoping to help Austin out. As of this writing, the GoFundMe campaign has reached $27,064 of its $50,000 goal.

According to the GoFundMe page, the campaign is to help raise money for Austin to continue his mission while traveling around the country. The campaign’s description reads:

“Austin Perine wants to feed the homeless wherever he goes. He’s already fed the homeless in Washington, DC, Mobile, Al and Birmingham, Al. Please help him raise travel money to feed the homeless throughout our country.

For those wishing to keep up with President Austin, his family runs a Facebook page where they post regular updates.